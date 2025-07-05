Ambika Gupta, designer of Alanna Panday, Kajal Aggarwal's weddings, reveals secrets of celebrity weddings: Confidentiality protocols, challenges, and unforgettable moments | Exclusive

Luxury wedding designer Ambika Gupta shares exclusive insights with DNA India, walking us through the creative process, challenges, and precision execution while handling high-profile celebrity clients.

Celebrity weddings are the epitome of glamour and luxury, featuring multi-day functions, intimate gatherings and grand extravaganzas. While millions of people scrutinised the star-studded affair, every detail matters, and the stakes are high given celebrities’ privacy and security. However, behind the glitz lies a world of meticulous planning where creative experts work tirelessly with extreme discretion to create unforgettable experiences. So what goes on behind the scenes of the weddings of high-profile celebrities? How is it different from regular weddings? Luxury wedding designer Ambika Gupta shares exclusive insights with DNA India, walking us through the creative process, challenges, and precision execution while handling high-profile celebrity clients.

How are celebrity weddings planned?

Ambika Gupta, one of the most celebrated wedding designers, feels that “every bride is a celebrity who is looking forward to her magical day.” Citing examples of her celebrity brides, including actress Kajal Aggarwal, Ananya Panday’s cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday, and actress Nikki Galrani, she says the usual process is involved, that of having them fill out a questionnaire, to understand their story, learn about their memories and preferences. “The only difference between a celebrity client and others is that sometimes, they are very hard-pressed for time,” says Ambika, founder of The A-Cube Project, a Chennai-based wedding design company.

Further, Ambika adds that the same level of expertise is involved in celebrity weddings as in any regular client. However, she entails exclusivity in every wedding, stating,” No two journeys are the same, and every person's story is different, so no two weddings can look the same.”

What are the challenges in celebrity weddings?

Ambika, an engineer-turned-wedding designer, notes Non-Disclosure Agreement is one of the key elements in celebrity weddings. “While working with celebrity clients, we have to be very aware of their media protocols as well as security protocols. Those are critical to maintaining privacy and safety, as sometimes attempts are made to cross the line just to see what the celebrities or the attendees are doing. So I think that is one of the most important things. The Non-Disclosure Agreement is another key element to keep details under wraps before the couple is ready to share,” she says.

What are the steps followed to ensure confidentiality, privacy and security in celebrity weddings?

Ambika shares that stringent measures and protocols are followed to ensure celebrity privacy and security. Even the names of the celebrity couple are not disclosed to even own team members. She says the team have to be “Careful about personal information, details of the venue, guest lists, etc, because a leak can lead to things being blown out of proportion or misconstrued in the media glare.” She mentions “every single thing is first approved by the celebrity and then put in the public domain,” to respect their exclusivity and privacy. She adds that sometimes no content is posted before approval of celebrities, “as they follow PR protocols or may have a confidentiality release clause with a magazine.” She says one has to wait for them to post or release pictures and share information about the wedding; also, planners are closely monitored to ensure that there's no breach. Recalling Kajal’s wedding during the pandemic, she says, “We had to make sure that Taj Colaba was guarded so that nobody could just walk in. We also made sure that no pictures were leaked before Kajal had posted them.”

In case of a confidentiality breach, Ambika reveals that serious actions like making calls or using the network have to be employed to calm down the situation. The PR agency handling celebrities has to be reached out to ensure that remedial action is taken before any damage is done.