Ambani lavish celebrations: Designer Ambika Gupta's dreamy concept features floating mandaps, reflective mirrored structures; says ‘for a family that has…’

In an exclusive chat with DNA India, Ambika Gupta shares her concept that she envisions to elevate the Ambanis' opulent standards in designing events.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrate family gatherings, weddings and festivals with opulence and extravagance. With their children Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's star-studded wedding, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's lavish nuptials, and most recently, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand celebration, the Ambanis have consistently set new benchmarks for luxury and exquisite decor and designs in Indian celebrations. Their events are larger than life, showcasing elaborate arrangements, designs that transform event spaces into stunning environments. Every aspect is carefully curated with a unique vision and innovation that leaves a lasting impression on guests.



In an exclusive chat with DNA India, Ambika Gupta shares her concept that she envisions to elevate the Ambanis' opulent standards in designing events. Given the fact that Ambanis has seen it all, she says her focus would not just be on grandeur, but on crafting a decor language that is deeply personal, symbolic, and emotionally resonant. “If I were to design a celebration for the Ambani family, I wouldn’t just think in terms of scale—I’d think in terms of emotion, heritage, and unforgettable visual poetry. For me, decor isn’t about extravagance for its own sake; it’s about storytelling. I would imagine floating mandapas over water, reflective mirrored structures that catch the light of a thousand diyas, and immersive floral installations using native Indian botanicals arranged with temple-level precision,” says Ambika, who is known for designing extra-ordinary sets for Zoya Akhtar's 'Made in Heaven’ and Netflix show 'Dubai Bling’.

“The spaces would be designed to evolve—perhaps with projection-mapped backdrops that shift through different times of day or florals that release scent as guests walk past. Every element would be deeply intentional: handwoven textiles, artisanal detailing, architectural symmetry inspired by ancient India, yet built with cutting-edge innovation. My goal would be to create a world where tradition and technology coexist, where every corner invites wonder, and where the family’s legacy is woven into every detail. For a family that has seen it all, I would focus not just on grandeur—but on crafting a decor language that is deeply personal, symbolic, and emotionally resonant,” adds Ambika, who had the privilege of designing high-profile weddings for several A-list couples, including Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, Alanna Panday (Ananya Panday's cousin) and Ivor McCray, Nidhi Gowda Galrani and Adhi Pinisetty, and celebrity makeup artist Shradha and Nitesh Aswan.

Ambika Gupta, an engineer, transitioned into luxury design by sheer chance. She got her first celebrity wedding through stylist Ami Patel, who works with all the A-list stars. She recently collaborated with designer Karan Torani on his campaign Jhuloos, which featured an impressive ensemble of actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Jim Sarbh, and Randeep Hooda, among others.