HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon The Great Indian Sale 2023:Get best deals on dinner sets

This festive season grab great deals on amazing dinner sets at a affordable prices.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Whether it is a festive season or any other special occasion, a good dinner set can set the beauty of the kitchen and your dining at the next level and can make the meal look more interesting, so hurry and grab the best deal on amazing dining sets.

Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set At Rs 2,999

  • This dinner set is perfect for every special occasion 
  • It includes 6 Full Plates (10 inch), 6 Quarter Plates (7 inch), 6 Veg Bowls (150ml - 4 inch), 6 Soup Bowls (6 inch), 2 Serving Bowls (7 inch), 1 Oval Platter (11 inch), and 6 Soup Spoons
  • This dinner set comes with a stunning sepia-toned botanical pattern
  • This dinner set is completely animal-free and does not contain any bone ash
  • It's microwave safe and the toughened opalware glass used in this set is chip-resistant.

Buy Now on Amazon


Castleite Piccolo 40 Pieces Melamine Dinner Set At Rs 2,588

  • This amazing melamine dinner set includes a total of 40 pieces. It consists of 6 dinner plates measuring 11 inches, 6 half plates measuring 8 inches, and 12 individual bowls measuring 4 inches by 2 inches. It also includes 3 donga bases with lids measuring 10 inches by 4 inches, 1 tray measuring 13.5 inches by 10 inches, 6 tea spoons measuring 7 inches, and 3 serving spoons measuring 10 inches. 
  • This amazing dinner set stands out with its rich shades of vibrant flowery patterns and will give a beautiful touch to your dining 
  • It is designed to be break and chip resistant, making it super easy to store and handle. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

ExclusiveLane 'Turquoise' Hand Glazed Ceramic Dinner Set At Rs 4,099

  • This dinner set is handcrafted in India by skilled artisans
  • These ceramic dinnerware sets are not only microwave and dishwasher safe, but they are also lead-free
  • The package includes 4 dinner plates, 4 quarter plates, and 4 katoris. Here are the dimensions: Dinner plates: 10.0 x 10.0 x 1.1 inches, Quarter plates: 6.9 x 6.9 x 0.9 inches, and Katoris: 4.0 x 4.0 x 2.0 inches

Buy Now on Amazon

Larah by Borosil Twilight Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set At Rs 1,049

  • This dinner sets are totally vegan-friendly and don't contain any animal-derived components or bone-ash
  • This dinner set is made with toughened opalware glass
  • This set is designed for  space-saving and also it is  scratch-resistant

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

