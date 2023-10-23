Headlines

Amazon The Great Indian Sale 2023: Get amazing deals on stunning carpets

This festive season you can get stunning carpets for your home. Amazon has brought you a good range of carpets with various colours, styles and qualities.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

With the festive season, cold months are also coming and carpets will definitely give your home a more warm and cosier feel, also it will help to create a quiet atmosphere at your home by absorbing sound. Make your home look more beautiful with these carpets.

 

ATM CARPET Home Decor - 6x8 Feet Persian Acrylic Carpet At Rs 1,978

  •  This carpet offers super softness and anti-skid features because of which it feels super comfortable under your feet 
  • It is very easy to handle and has a non-pulling design and don't have any chemical backing which makes it safe for use
  • It is lightweight and can be easily folded also it is very easy to clean.

Buy Now on Amazon

Sifa Carpet Floral Design Soft Acrylic Carpet for Living Room At Rs 1,424

  • This carpet is not only super soft but also comes with the feature of anti-skid 
  • It will provide you the most comfortable surface to walk with its Acrylic wool material 
  • you can easily wash it with cold water and the gentle detergent.

Buy Now on Amazon

HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Carpet At Rs 999

  • This handmade carpets also known as Dhurries that are crafted using recycled chindi yarn
  • These carpets  are built to withstand the test of time, ensuring years of use and if you want to keep them in good shade, it's best to hand wash them with normal water
  • Avoid using bleach or harsh chemicals.

Buy Now on Amazon

PRISTINE IMPERIAL Hand Tufted Modern Carpet At Rs 5,086

  • This carpet is non washable and to keep maintaining its appearance it a good idea to vacuum it regularly
  • It has anti-slip feature which ensure that it stay securely in place 
  • This carpet is hand tufted which means that it is crafted with great care and attention.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

