BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Amazon Sale 2023: Buy elegant Ottoman stools for your home at up to 75% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get exclusive deals on camera bags

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

'Stones will be thrown if....': Angelo Mathews' brother Trevin issues warning to Shakib Al Hasan

7 Reasons to eat green peas in winter

Balban to Khilji: Mighty Sultans of the Delhi Sultanate

ICC Champions Trophy Winners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Pankaj Tripathi seemingly forgets on Instagram live session, apologies to intrigued fans: 'Yeh meri aadat hai...'

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

Amazon Sale 2023: Buy elegant Ottoman stools for your home at up to 75% off

Amazon Sale 2023: Bring home an Ottoman stool that will enhance the ambience of your space. Check out attractive discounts on them.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

We all have these big trucks filled with items, but somehow we still expect to see discounts on them. Since we are in the middle of festive season, almost all of us are looking to introduce new items to our space. That will taking less space and at the same time looking elegant. Then Amazon Great Indian Festival has come up with the best deals and offers on Ottoman stools that will be making a warmness in your home. 

Nestroots Ottoman Stools 

Elevate your living room space with these two sets of Nestroots Ottoman Stools. This versatile stool serves as a comfortable seat option and with no storage problem. Adding a touch of durability and functionality. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Homeaccex Ottoman Stools

Introducing the Homeaccex Ottoman Stools that is giving a aesthethic vibe to your home. Adding a elegance and softness. Grab up this contemporary touch to your home quickly. 

Buy Now on Amazon

NACIA Ottoman Stools

Enhance your living space with this NACIA ottoman stools that would be giving a different vibrancy to your home this festive season.

Buy Now on Amazon

YELLOWLEGS Ottoman Stools

Upgrade your home with these YELLOWLEGS ottoman stools that is coming up with the multicolour. It will be the best collection that you can take it. Not only made for living space but you can keep up in your bedroom. It won't be looking bad with your home decor.

Buy Now on Amazon

