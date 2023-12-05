Headlines

Keep your clothes organised with stylish and sturdy garment racks on Amazon

Safeguard your precious items with premium electronic lockers on Amazon

Get the best deals on Smart Televisions exclusively on Amazon

Amazon's girls kids footwear deals: Better than ever, don't miss out!

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Keep your clothes organised with stylish and sturdy garment racks on Amazon

Safeguard your precious items with premium electronic lockers on Amazon

Get the best deals on Smart Televisions exclusively on Amazon

9  talented outsiders in Bollywood who outshone star kids on screen

Yoga asanas for joint pain

Top 10 safest Indian cities with least crime rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson is against David Warner's 'farewell test' vs Pakistan in this january

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan braves bullets, bombs to help friends reach London, fans say 'this will break all records'

Meet actor whose last 3 films are super flops, still called a superstar, makers have now bet 1100 crores on him

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon's girls kids footwear deals: Better than ever, don't miss out!

Parents, get ready to enjoy the best deals and offers on Kids footwear collection! Your little ones will be thrilled with a wide range of trendy and comfortable outfits available for all ages. From everyday wear to party wear, Amazon has got you covered. Take advanatge of these deals and offers and don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your kids shoe rack so that they can shine in comfort.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Parents, get ready to enjoy the best deals and offers on Kids footwear collection! Your little ones will be thrilled with a wide range of trendy and comfortable outfits available for all ages. From everyday wear to party wear, Amazon has got you covered. Take advanatge of these deals and offers and don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your kids shoe rack so that they can shine in comfort.

SIYA Girl's wedge sandal

Are you looking for a comfort and durable option? Then check it out SIYA sandal that will blow your mind. It is made for any special occasions. It's brown color makes it more luxurious and stylish. 

Buy Now on Amazon

NEOBABY Girls sneaker

A beautiful design pink color NEOBABY girls sneaker. That will be matching on outfit. As the winters is here then this is an ideal. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Flavia Girl's ballet flat

Have look of a princess with Flavia ballet flat. That will be making a unique look with any of the outfit. Giving you a comfortable and elegant look. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Bubblegummers girls sandal

Step outside with this ultimate collection of Bubblegummers. This is crafted with a precision, ensuring comfort and long lasting durability. Don't miss the chance to add this verastile colllection to your wardrobe. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

    'Lagta hai sapne dekh raha hun': Bobby Deol gets emotional, cries at Animal success party, video goes viral

    Cyclone 'Michaung' to strike Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday; 21 NDRF teams deployed

    Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

    Maheswaram Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy leads

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

    Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

    In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

    Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

    MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE