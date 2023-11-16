Headlines

India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Amazon offers amazing deals on spray paints: Check deals here

Amazon offers great deals and offs on bathroom shelves; check out best deals here

Find out awesome deals on scented candles on Amazon: Grab offers now

Climb to new heights with these ladder

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Amazon offers amazing deals on spray paints: Check deals here

Amazon offers great deals and offs on bathroom shelves; check out best deals here

8 popular actors who passed away before their last film

5 alternatives of Cheeni (sugar)

Top historical places in Delhi 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet Shweta Sharda, who will represent India at Miss Universe 2023, once competed in Dance Plus, left home at 16 to...

Babil Khan says not being a 'trained actor' helped him prepare for The Railway Men: 'I just had to...' | Exclusive

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon offers great deals and offs on bathroom shelves; check out best deals here

Get the best deals and offers on bathroom shelfs and holders that make your bathroom to a next level, Check them out quickly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are dealing with the problem of organising your bathroom then the solution is here. Many times we have so many accessories to keep but the only thing to crave for is the space. And in a compact space we cannot keep a lot of stuff, in that case. Amazon has introduced some of the best shelfd that would be not burning even a single hole on your pocket. So what are you waiting for, check out these offers quickly.

Plantex stainless steel rack

Organise your bathroom with ease with Plantex stainless steel rack. It will be easy to clean and install for your convenience. It will be lasting long. Get it quickly and make a hustle free bathroom with a stylish look. 

Buy Now on Amazon

House of Vipa shelf set of 2

Make your bathroom a veratile place with these House of Vipa holder. With no worries keep all your soap, shampoo and serum. Whatever you require it will be keeping it . No drilling rquired in this, can be installed easily. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Grivan stainless steel shelf

Are you looking for space saver with a elegant look? Then make it true with Grivan stainless steel shelf that will be coming up with three shelfs. Its elegant design will give a premium look to your bathroom. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Congress has no vision for development of Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi condemns Congress

    Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice in this critically acclaimed blockbuster film

    World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

    IPL 2024: Ben Stokes likely to seek release from CSK, here’s why

    IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

    In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

    Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE