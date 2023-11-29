Headlines

Manipur's oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with centre, Amit Shah says 'historic milestone'

Renowned Business Leader Rishika Kajaria Launches Powerful New Book 'Be #1 and Stay There'

How switching to a composable DXP will affect security: Contentstack’s team

Amazon offers amazing deals on stools: Check best offers here

Teacher Resources Platform LearningMole's Expands its Global Reach

Amazon offers amazing deals on stools: Check best offers here

Explore the trendy and versatile range of stools on Amazon and shop the perfect match for your home. Grab the deal now.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

It's all about finding the perfect stool that not only adds functionality to your space but also enhances the overall aesthetic. Whether you're looking for a sleek and modern design or a cosy and rustic vibe, Amazon has got you covered with so many options. So go ahead and treat yourself to some stylish stools that will elevate your home decor.

Raafi Stool for Living Room Set of 2 At Rs 2,754

  • This wooden twist puffy stool is a versatile and stylish addition to any living room
  • With its solid wood construction and high-density foam velvet fabric, it offers both comfort and durability
  •  Use it as a sitting stool next to your sofa or as a footrest cushion for ultimate relaxation. It's perfect for various settings like lounges, cafes, boutiques, restaurants, or bars. 

Buy Now on Amazon

nestroots Ottoman Stool for Living Room Set of 2 At Rs 3,295

  • It has a comfortable height and a versatile printed design that complements both modern and traditional interiors
  • The high-quality materials and thick cushion ensure durability and long-lasting use and it is proudly made in India, it features cotton canvas fabric, screen printing, mango wood legs with felt dots, and a 2-inch single piece foam
  • You can use them as sitting stools next to your sofa, as small centre or side tables, or even as footrests for ultimate relaxation. 

Buy Now on Amazon

HNB Seating Stool in Champagne Finish At Rs 2,350

  • It's made of sturdy material for a long service life and comes in a stylish black colour
  • You can use it as an end table, chair side table, stool, small coffee table base, outdoor or indoor plant stand, or even as a nightstand
  •  It's a versatile and durable piece that will enhance your living room.

Buy Now on Amazon

Dence Store Velvet Footrest Ottoman At Rs 1,949

  • It looks beautiful under a window, in the living room, or even in the hallway or entryway and the luxurious velvet fabric upholstery adds a touch of elegance, and the timeless button-tufted seat gives it a classic look
  • The plush foam padding on the square top makes it incredibly comfortable to sit on
  •  It's not just functional, but also a sleek and modern piece that adds a stylish touch to any room. 

Buy Now on Amazon

