'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

'Imran Khan' honoured for '30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry' at SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Side effects of drinking coffee

9 most expensive things in the world

IPL Auction 2024: Players who were surprisingly retained by team owners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

The Bull: Major details about Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's film revealed

Amazon offering great deal on stylish carpets: Check deals here

Don't miss any opportunity to elevate your home and make it a spacious one. Check great deals here.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Don't miss any opportunity to elevate your home and make it a spacious one. With some of the beautiful collection of carpets from everywhere. Here we have shortlisted few Carpets that will give a cosy look as well as maximise your savings. Check it out quickly. 

Carpet Elite carpet

Enhance any corner of your room with Carpet Elite. That will be giving a aesthetic touch to your room. It is easy to clean with a Vacuum. 

Haisam carpet

A beautiful grey colour Haisam carpet. Its soft and fluffy material will make your space elegant. Made from a polyster material. 

Status carpet

Explore a perfect example of excellance with Status carpet. A printed vintage persian carpet that comes in a multicolour. If you are looking for a vibrant look then this a ideal option. 

Mahi carpet 

Get the exquisite combination of beige colour with Mahi carpet. That will making a different look in your room. Whether it's any function in your home get this carpet and it will be eye-catchy.

