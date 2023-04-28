Search icon
Amazon Jeff Bezos attends a Coachella event wearing a shirt worth Rs 1200, internet reacts

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Jeff Bezos) is once again going viral, but this time not for business or his upcoming space projects, but because of his outfit at a Coachella event. A recent video and some pictures of him are going viral, in which the billionaire industrialist can allegedly be seen in a cheap printed shirt.

A picture of Bezos wearing a printed shirt is going viral on the internet, as a social media user found the shirt worn by Bezos on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The special thing is that according to the listing shared by the user, this shirt costs only 15 dollars (roughly Rs. 1,200).

 

 

Last Friday night, the rapper arrived to enjoy Bad Bunny's Coachella event, where he wore a printed shirt. A user shared an Amazon listing of an almost identical shirt via tweet, in which the shirt was being sold for $12.

"Loved that Bezos went to Coachella and did what I do - wore a $15 Hawaiian shirt from Amazon," the user wrote in his tweet.

However, the shirt seen in the Amazon listing looked slightly different from the one worn by Bezos, with one user writing that it "doesn't look the same."

In its reply, the user wrote, "The shirt you buy on Amazon from a retailer called Buzhidao may not look exactly like the one shown in the listing."

Another user commented, "I really like the idea of Bezos stocking up on his own clothes in an Amazon warehouse."

