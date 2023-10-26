Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

If you are looking for a good and high quality gas stove for your kitchen, then look no further. Amazon has brought a good range of gas stoves with new features. grab the offer and make your cooking more easy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Find some high quality gas stove which offers longer durability and with safety features. They will definitely make your cooking more efficient and convenient and that too at a very affordable price. 

Lifelong LLGS912 Automatic Ignition 2 Burner Gas Stove At Rs 1,299

  • Get up to 83% off on lifelong LLGS912 gas stove
  • The dimensions of the product are 58.5 centimetres in length, 35 centimetres in width, and 12 centimetres in height
  • The Lifelong LLGS912 gas stove comes with smoothly operated knobs, making it easy to control the flame intensity
  •  The 360-degree multi-directional gas inlet nozzle on the right side ensures convenient gas connection also it has anti-slip legs for added stability and heavy-duty pan support for your cooking needs
  • This gas stove is ISI certified, ensuring the safety of your family. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Vidiem Gas Stove GS G2 120 A AIR Plus At Rs 5,990

  • This gas stove is designed to be light as air yet strong as steel, providing you with a durable and reliable cooking surface
  • It features an extra-large cooking surface and widely spaced burners, allowing you to accommodate large vessels with ease
  • This gas stove is built to last with thermally treated toughened 8mm glass, ensuring long life and durability, Its heavy-duty brass burners and mixing tubes are specifically designed for Indian cooking.

Buy Now on Amazon

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove At Rs 3,599

  • With its spill-proof design, this gas stove area ensures hassle-free cooking and keeps your kitchen cleaner. You can cook with confidence, knowing that any spills or messes will be contained and easy to clean up
  • The Vidiem AIR Plus Frameless Glass Cooktop features a toughened black glass top that is built to resist scratches and withstand everyday wear and tear
  • It comes with 2 years warranty .

Buy Now on Amazon

BLOWHOT Sapphire Manual 3 Burner Slimmest Gas Stove At Rs 7,299

  • This gas stove is ultra slim, more like a hobtop, making it India's slimmest cooktop, It features dual-color glass, adding a stylish touch to your kitchen
  • It provides heavy vessel support, ensuring that you can confidently use your large and heavy cookware without any worries 
  • This gas stove features uniquely designed knobs that add a touch of style to your cooking experience and also helps you save on gas consumption, with potential savings of up to 30%.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

