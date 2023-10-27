Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Unlock the great deals on top vacuum cleaners

To make your cleaning routine much easier, amazon has brought you a good range of vacuum cleaners at a very affordable price.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

A good vacuum is needed in every house. With a vacuum, cleaning can become so easy and effective and the best part of vacuums is that they are extremely time consuming.
So in this festive season, find some exciting offers on vacuums which are definitely not worth to miss.

 

Eureka Forbes Supervac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner At Rs 5,299

  • The cyclone system in this vacuum is a game-changer, It boosts the air flow in the dust tank, effectively separating dust from the air
  • This vacuum cleaner is equipped with a top-notch 1600 Watts motor that delivers an impressive suction power of 21 KPA which  means it can easily handle dirt and dust
  •  With the variable power control feature in the Sure vacuum cleaner, you have full control over the suction power, you can easily adjust it to low, medium, or high speed, depending on your specific cleaning needs. 

Buy Now on Amazon

AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner At Rs 5,699

  • It has wet & Dry dual cleaning operations and it is designed to handle both wet and dry messes, making it perfect for any cleaning task 
  • This vacuum cleaner is equipped with a mighty 1600W motor that delivers impressive suction power
  • It is equipped with four swivel wheels that can rotate 360 degrees.

Buy Now on Amazon

Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner At Rs 2,197

 

  • It has a powerful 800-Watt motor and a generous 6-litre capacity, ensuring efficient cleaning and with a 1.8-meter hose and various attachments like extension tubes, hose pipe, floor cum carpet brush, and 2-in-1 integrated nozzle, you'll have all the tools you need
  •  It comes with cloth and sponge filters for effective filtration and the package also includes a user manual with a warranty card
  • It is equipped with a 800-Watt motor and also features a 2.75-meter long power cord, giving you the flexibility to move around without any limitations. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home 6,289

  • This stick vacuum is designed with a free-standing design, which means it can easily tuck away anywhere and It's super convenient for storage
  • It features a retractable metal tube, which allows for height adjustment, you can extend it up to 43 inches
  • It is equipped with 2 Hyper suction modes to cater to your cleaning needs
  • With the ability to adjust to hyper strong suction, this vacuum cleaner makes it easy to remove dirt, debris, dust, pet hair, and even tough messes
  • This vacuum gives you up to 35 minutes of running time and It can cover an area of 1937.50 square feet or 180 square metres. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

