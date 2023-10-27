Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore best deals on washing machines, get amazing offers

This festive season, buy an amazing washing machine with various great features and benefits at incredible prices.

Washing machines work as a time saviour in our life. Without a mess and putting in so much effort and time you can easily clean your clothes in just one go. Amazon has brought you a good range of washing machines that will definitely match your style and needs.

This fully-automatic front load washing machine comes packed with awesome features like Artificial Intelligence, Ecobubble technology, and even Wi-Fi functionality

With Ecobubble technology, the machine creates bubbles that penetrate your clothes faster, allowing for a thorough and gentle cleaning while saving energy

This washing machine has a spin speed of 1400 RPM, which is higher than average

This washing machine comes with a hygiene Steam feature, it uses steam to give your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean.

This fully-automatic front load washing machine is equipped with Hygiene Steam and direct-drive technology

With its 8 kg capacity, it can handle large loads of laundry, making it super convenient for your household

With its impressive spin speed of 1400 RPM, your laundry will come out of the wash with less moisture.

This fully-automatic front load washing machine is the ultimate laundry companion

With its 8 Kg capacity, you can easily wash larger loads of laundry in one go

It's powered by AI, which means it has a neural network-based algorithm that can detect the fabric type and weight of your clothes

It has a spin speed of 1200 RPM, the higher spin speed helps in faster drying of your clothes.

It's equipped with Hygiene Steam and direct-drive technology, which ensures that your clothes are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized

It is designed to be energy and water efficient, so you can save on your utility bills while still getting outstanding washing performance

This washing machine has a capacity of 6.5 kg, which makes it perfect for small families

With a spin speed of 1000 RPM, this washing machine offers higher spin speeds that result in faster drying of your clothes.

