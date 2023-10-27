Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore best deals on washing machines, get amazing offers

This festive season, buy an amazing washing machine with various great features and benefits at incredible prices.
Washing machines work as a time saviour in our life. Without a mess and putting in so much effort and time you can easily clean your clothes in just one go. Amazon has brought you a good range of washing machines that will definitely match your style and needs.
- This fully-automatic front load washing machine comes packed with awesome features like Artificial Intelligence, Ecobubble technology, and even Wi-Fi functionality
- With Ecobubble technology, the machine creates bubbles that penetrate your clothes faster, allowing for a thorough and gentle cleaning while saving energy
- This washing machine has a spin speed of 1400 RPM, which is higher than average
- This washing machine comes with a hygiene Steam feature, it uses steam to give your clothes a really deep and hygienic clean.
Buy Now on Amazon
- This fully-automatic front load washing machine is equipped with Hygiene Steam and direct-drive technology
- With its 8 kg capacity, it can handle large loads of laundry, making it super convenient for your household
- With its impressive spin speed of 1400 RPM, your laundry will come out of the wash with less moisture.
Buy Now on Amazon
- This fully-automatic front load washing machine is the ultimate laundry companion
- With its 8 Kg capacity, you can easily wash larger loads of laundry in one go
- It's powered by AI, which means it has a neural network-based algorithm that can detect the fabric type and weight of your clothes
- It has a spin speed of 1200 RPM, the higher spin speed helps in faster drying of your clothes.
Buy Now on Amazon
- It's equipped with Hygiene Steam and direct-drive technology, which ensures that your clothes are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized
- It is designed to be energy and water efficient, so you can save on your utility bills while still getting outstanding washing performance
- This washing machine has a capacity of 6.5 kg, which makes it perfect for small families
- With a spin speed of 1000 RPM, this washing machine offers higher spin speeds that result in faster drying of your clothes.
Buy Now on Amazon