Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Big sale on make-up products under Rs 500

Meet man who owns palatial villas where Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma married, per night cost is…

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani may fail to join Rs 16 trillion RIL’s board, easy journey for Isha, Akash

Indian cinema's costliest scene cost Rs 25 crore, has 7 stars; bigger than anything in Baahubali, Adipurush, Jawan, RRR

Before Deepika Padukone, this Padukone was Bollywood's superstar, died at a young age due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Big sale on make-up products under Rs 500

Indian cinema's costliest scene cost Rs 25 crore, has 7 stars; bigger than anything in Baahubali, Adipurush, Jawan, RRR

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani may fail to join Rs 16 trillion RIL’s board, easy journey for Isha, Akash

34 countries where same-sex marriage is legal; check full-list 

Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: 5 records of India’s legendary spinner

7 simple ways you can avoid overeating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Big update! Kangana Ranaut's emergency delayed once again; know when the film will release

Indian cinema's costliest scene cost Rs 25 crore, has 7 stars; bigger than anything in Baahubali, Adipurush, Jawan, RRR

Emraan Hashmi reveals why his character, look in Tiger 3 was kept under wraps: 'Aditya Chopra was clear that he...'

Not Dunki, Salaar, or Tiger 3 but this upcoming Indian film has already earned Rs 100 crore at box office before release

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Big sale on make-up products under Rs 500

 A good make-up and good make-up products is a need for everyone to look presentable and more beautiful and especially in any special occasion. And if we are talking about special occasions then how can we forget about the festive season? So, in this festive season amazon is offering you the opportunity to set your  game to the next level with great deals on makeup products on amazon great indian sale 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Good make-up and good make-up products are needed for everyone to look presentable and more beautiful, especially on any special occasion. And if we are talking about special occasions then how can we forget about the festive season? So, in this festive season, amazon is offering you the opportunity to set your game to the next level with great deals on makeup products on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2023.

 

HUDA GIRL Beauty Rose Gold Remastered + Nude Edition Eyeshadow Palette Combo Kit At Rs 319

Boost up your eye game with HUDA GIRL Beauty Rose Gold Remastered which also comes up with a combo kit of nudes edition eyeshadow palette and set free your creativity. The palette includes 36 matte and shimmer shades. The eyeshadow has amazing pigmentation and flawless blend-ability, and these are at flat 68% off. This eyeshadow is definitely a must-have product on your makeup bag.

 

Buy Now on Amazon

RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer 15gm At Rs 315

 

If you want your wrinkles, pores and fine lines to disappear then this product can be the best option for you. With saturating your wrinkles and fine lines it will also provide you a very smooth texture and even-toned appearance. It has a non-greasy lightweight formula which feels super comfortable on the skin. 

 

Buy Now on Amazon

Insight Cosmetics Crème Blusher, Face Makeup, Dusty Rose At Rs 74

 

Who does not want to look fresh and have a healthy glow on their face? Let us introduce you to Insight Cosmetics Crème Blusher to fulfil your wish and get more noticeable. This Crème blush is highly pigmented and and and perfectly blendable on skin. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Maybelline New York Mascara At Rs 286

 

 If you want to leave a good impression with your eyes then this mascara should be the must-have product in your make-up, This is very easy to use and gives the maximum volume to lashes. This mascara will make your lashes look 75% more curled.

 

Buy Now on Amazon

Insight Cosmetics Glitter Makeup Highlighter At Rs 102

 

This highlighter will give a brilliant glow to your face and enhance your features. It is perfectly blendable and gives the smoothest texture to the skin. It will give a shiny finish to your face and an immediate glow all day long.

 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Canadian PM Trudeau extends wishes for Navratri amid India vs Canada row

Karishma Tanna shares why winning Best Actress at Busan Film Festival for Netflix's Scoop makes her nervous | Exclusive

Explained: How Israel-Palestine conflict can have deep impact on India's petrol, diesel prices

Former chief election commissioner MS Gill dies after brief illness

'Cricketer should...': Wasim Akram sheds light on Pakistan players' lack of fitness testing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE