Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Unlock the amazing deals on kitchen chimneys, get up to 65% off

Amazon has brought you a good range of kitchen chimneys with incredible features and great offers. Hurry and grab this deal because this is too good to miss.

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

If you want a healthier and a pleasant cooking experience then buying a kitchen chimney would be a great choice. Not only it keeps your kitchen clean and smoke-free but also it improves the air quality. Find out some amazing kitchen chimneys for your kitchen which will definitely add the touch of elegance to your kitchen and will match your needs and style. 

Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney At Rs 10,990

 

  • Get flat 65% off on hindware smart appliance olenna kitchen chimney
  • It's designed to provide a powerful suction capacity, ensuring that your cooking space stays fresh and smoke-free
  •  It's a self-cleaning appliance, with just a touch on the control panel you can easily clean this auto-clean kitchen chimney
  • With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, this kitchen chimney keeps your kitchen fresh, low on maintenance, less noisy, and energy efficient.

Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney At Rs 12,990

  • Get up to 59% off on Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney
  • Elica's Filterless Kitchen Chimneys are designed with a sealed motor, ensuring that oil deposits and water vapour do not interfere with the motor's performance, this feature guarantees the smooth functioning of the motor, providing you with a reliable and efficient kitchen chimney experience
  • With an impressive suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, this kitchen chimney effectively covers a large area, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment 
  • Autoclean feature in the kitchen chimney utilises a heating pad to eliminate sticky oil particles, which are then collected in the oil collector located below.It is a convenient and efficient way to keep your kitchen chimney clean and maintain its performance.

Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney At Rs 11,490

  • Get up to 57% off on Faber autoclean chimney
  • It's filterless, comes with an 8-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty
  • It features an Italian design that adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen
  • It has a sleek curved glass design and is wall-mounted
  • The heat auto-clean chamber ensures easy cleaning 
  • It comes in a stylish black finish with curved glass and a cool light grey colour.

Crompton IntelliMotion Curved 60 cm Baffle Filter Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney At Rs 10,999

  • It's a 60cm curved design with thermal auto clean and gesture control features
  • It has a Thermal auto clean feature that takes care of the cleaning for you
  • This chimney comes with Gesture Control, making it easy to operate.

