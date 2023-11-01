Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 71% off on bed sheets

Hurry and grab the best deals on amazing bed sheets with surprising offers only on Amazon great indian festival sale.

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Buying high-quality bed sheets is truly a game-changer for upgrading your bedroom and enhancing your sleeping experience. Not only they add a touch of elegance and style to your space, but they also offer incredible comfort and cosiness, find some amazing bed sheets on Amazon for your bedrooms which offers various benefits like their durability and long-lasting quality and their ability to provide a soft and soothing surface for a peaceful night's sleep.

 

Story@Home Forever Collection 210 TC Bedsheet At Rs 1,179

  • Get flat 71% off on this amazing bed sheet
  • This bed sheet is made from cotton fabric and is available in a beautiful white and peach colour and It features a lovely floral pattern
  • It is made from specially processed cotton, ensuring they are resistant to colour fading and shrinkage
  • This king-size bed sheet measures 270 cm x 270 cm or 108" x 108" and the pillow cover is 46 cm x 69 cm with a 5 cm frill or 18" x 27" with a 3-inch frill.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Haus & kinder 100% Cotton Bed Sheet for King Size Bed At Rs 1,164

 

  • Get up to 55% off on haus and kinder cotton bed sheet
  • The Cotton King Bedsheet is specifically made for king-sized beds, It measures 108 inches x 108 inches (274 cm x 274 cm) or 9 feet x 9 feet
  •  It also comes with two standard-size pillow covers measuring 18 inches x 27 inches or 46 cm x 69 cm
  • This bedsheet is crafted using 100% cotton, ensuring breathability, softness, and a cool feel during the summer.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

TARA- Sparkling Homes 350 TC Cotton Double Bed Sheet At Rs 3,849

 

  • This bedsheet offers a smooth and silky feel, and its design is digitally printed to give it a modern depth with delicate colour tones , also it features soft hues of tuberose pink, calming greens, heavenly whites, and brilliant ochres on a water colour washed self-floral blue ground
  • For care instructions, you can machine wash it at 40 degrees Celsius, wash dark colours separately, avoid bleaching, tumble dry on medium heat or line dry, and use a medium iron if needed
  • This bedsheet is digitally printed using eco-friendly methods and non-toxic color dyes
  •  The design description is an ethereal and heavenly imagining of layered floral and botanical bouquets with serene washes of water colours.

Buy Now on Amazon

DE CAMA (Since 1997 Premium 300 TC 100% Cotton King Size Bedsheet At Rs 1,058

 

  • The fabric is made of pure cotton with a thread count ranging from 200 to 300 TC
  •  The bedding sets include 1 cotton bedsheet with 2 pillow covers for king size (90x108") and 2 pillow covers (17x27") for super king size (108x108")
  • This bedsheet is incredibly soft and breathable, providing a luxurious feel , It enhances the softness of the sheets and prevents issues like pilling and shrinkage
  • It is lightweight and easy to care for with a simple machine wash in cold water.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

