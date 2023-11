Check out the amazing range of curtains with great offers only on Amazon great indian festival sale.

Amazon has brought the best deal on curtains which will not only upgrade the look of the space but also add the touch of beauty , elegance and cosiness to any room. Hurry and explore the exciting offers.

The package includes a set of 2 light blue blackout curtains, each panel measures 113 cm in width and 213 cm in length

It's important to measure your windows to ensure you choose the perfect size

They work wonders in balancing the temperature, keeping your room cosy in the winters and cool in the summers

They also protect your furniture and floors from fading, ensuring they stay vibrant for longer

They reduce noise by 10-20 dB, creating a peaceful and serene environment and if you are looking to block out sunlight, the dark-coloured curtains can block up to 90%, while the white ones block 50%.

Buy Now on Amazon

These curtains are crafted with the finest quality cotton canvas fabric, weighing 350 GSM

They are designed to filter out 65-75% of sunlight, allowing a gentle, natural light to illuminate your room and create an airy ambiance

The fabric itself is incredibly soft to the touch, and its weight gives it a beautiful drape that adds elegance to any room. It's the perfect combination of comfort and style.

Buy Now on Amazon

Each of these semi-blackout curtain panels measures a generous 84 inches in height and 48 inches in width and 7 feet tall and 4 feet wide

These elegant curtains come in a package of 2, providing you with double the style and functionality

They easily fit onto curtain rods up to 1.5 inches in diameter, making installation a breeze

They're specially designed to provide a room darkening effect, blocking out around 80% of external light.

Buy Now on Amazon

These premium faux linen curtains are made with a highly durable and transparent fabric that adds a touch of luxury to any room, the fabric has an exceptionally soft feel, giving you a cosy and comfortable atmosphere

With a fine cotton construction and a weight of 110 GSM, these curtains offer durability and style

They are available in a generous width of 54 inches and varying heights, including 5 feet for window curtains, 7 feet for door curtains, 8 feet for shower curtains, and 9 feet for long door curtains.

Buy Now on Amazon