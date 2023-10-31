Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on pressure cookers, get up to 63% off

Unlock the most incredible deals on pressure cookers only on Amazon great indian festival sale which offers amazing features and benefits.

Oct 31, 2023

Pressure cooker is a need of every kitchen,it makes cooking easier, faster and more efficient. So, if you are looking for a good pressure cooker for your kitchen then look no further, Amazon is offering you a great deal on pressure cookers with amazing prices. Grab this deal now.

Impex Migo 2,3,5 Litres Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers At Rs 2,199

  • Get up to 63% off on this combo set of pressure cookers 
  • This combo set offers three high-quality stainless steel pressure cookers with capacities of 2L, 3L, and 5L
  • These cookers come with a sandwich induction base, making them suitable for all stovetops, including induction
  • You can enjoy complete peace of mind with a 5-year warranty, It's a clear reflection of the product's quality and the manufacturer's confidence in its durability.

Buy Now on Amazon

Hawkins Contura Black Pressure Cooker At Rs 2,768

  • This pressure cooker is equipped with a Hard Anodised body and a Stainless Steel lid
  • This cooker has a sleek black body that heats up faster which is not stylish but also efficient
  • This cooker has an inside-fitting safety lid that won't open until the pressure falls, it is designed to keep you protected while cooking.

Buy Now on Amazon

Pigeon by Stovekraft 3 Litre Special Plus Contura Hard Anodised Inner Lid Induction Base Pressure Cooker At Rs 1,149

  • This cooker features an ergonomic and user-friendly handle, a sturdy hard-anodized body, and a precision weight valve
  • It is toxin and stain resistant, and it won't react with your food
  • With a medium size option, You can operate it manually and it has a touch control method. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Prestige 5L Deluxe Alpha Svachh stainless steel Pressure Cooker At Rs 2,812

  • It has a unique Alpha Base that ensures even heat distribution for perfect cooking results
  • This pressure cooker features a sleek silver colour with a stainless steel body and it comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty
  • You will get one unit of the Deluxe Alpha Svachh 5 litre Deep Pressure Pan in the package
  • It features a Controlled Gasket-release System which is designed to make releasing the gasket easier and more convenient. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

