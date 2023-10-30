Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on tablets

Headlines

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

Karwa Chauth 2023: October 31st or November 1st? Know city-wise moonrise timings here

This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Mumbai: Maratha quota supporters torch municipal council building, target office, home of 2 MLAs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Find best deals on security cameras

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli to celebrate birthday at this place; Here’s what special planned

Interview: IPL fame Jitesh Sharma on winning gold, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul & favoritism in selection

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

7 Benefits of jaggery in winters 

5 Japanese philosophies for successful life

 Top-paying working from home Jobs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Interview: IPL fame Jitesh Sharma on winning gold, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul & favoritism in selection

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma lashes out at Vicky Jain for joking about her marriage with Neil Bhatt, netizens react

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on tablets

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is among the most eagerly anticipated online shopping extravaganzas of the year. During this sale, Amazon offers substantial discounts and enticing deals across a wide array of products, including tablets.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tablets have quickly become indespensable companions in our daily lives that bridges the gap between smartphone and laptop. Whether it is reading e-books, watching movies or playing games. It is multi task gadget device that can be use for various purposes. Read this article given below to make your shopping easier. 

Samsung Galaxy

The Samsung galaxy tab S9 FE is a feature packed tablet that offers a fantastic multimedia experience. Its 10.9 inch display that's perfect for watching videos or movies. With 8000 mAh battery for a long-lasting use. If you have to make notes or do sketching then you shouldn't miss this.

Buy Now on Amazon

One Plus

With an outstanding display of 11.35 inch. It also features low blue light that is a bedtime mode. Can be connected with wi-fi and can be shared with anyone. Omnibearing sound with Dolby Atmos Quad speakers. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Lenovo

The lenovo tab M10 FHD is a powerhouse of a tablet designed to cater various needs. Its 10.61 inch display with a 8MP fixed focus front camera. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    What is the concept of 'umpire's call' in DRS and ball-tracking, and why is it facing criticism?

    'Junta got offended': BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacts to Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week

    Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

    Viral video: 'Money-stealing' snake stuns internet as it slithers into house with a wad of cash

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

    In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

    Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE