Headlines

CBSE Board Exam 2024 class 10th time table expected soon at cbse.gov.in, latest update here

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

AFG vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 30

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find best deals on top laptops under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unlock the best offers on floor lamps, get up to 76% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CBSE Board Exam 2024 class 10th time table expected soon at cbse.gov.in, latest update here

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

9 tips to stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth vrat

8 films you might not understand even after repeat viewings

7 skin-enhancing advantages of applying ice cubes to your beauty routine

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Israel-Hamas war: Large group of Palestinian supporters shuts down airport in Russia

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unlock the best offers on floor lamps, get up to 76% off

Find the amazing deals on floor lamps in this festive season on amazon the great indian sale and get surprising offers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Floor lamps not only brighten up your space but also add beauty, style and elegance to your home. Also, they come with several benefits like they can easily be moved to different places. So in this festive season, Amazon has brought an awesome range of floor lamps with great offers that will definitely match the style of your home. 

 

Divine Trends Royal Brass Antique Gold Floor Lamp At Rs 5,612

  • Get flat 60% off on this floor lamp
  • This floor lamp has a height of 5ft with cream lampshade of 16 inches 
  • It requires no maintains and any polish finish
  • This floor lamp will make your space look even more beautiful and stylish
  • It comes up with premium quality material, elegant finish, stable metal base and sturdy frame.

Buy Now on Amazon

Homesake® Industrial Tree Floor Lamp At Rs 2,379

  • This lamp comes with 76% off
  • This industrial floor lamp features a sleek and stylish design that combines black metal with a unique spiralling series of cup-shaped cage
  • It is designed with standard E27 sockets, making it compatible with various medium base light bulbs like LED, incandescent, and CFL, each socket can handle a maximum wattage of 60 watt.

Buy Now on Amazon

Nautical Edge - Unique Priced Handmade Floor Lamp At Rs 2,374

  • Crafted from high-quality European plywood, this Birch Ply lamp offers a premium aesthetic that will elevate any space
  •  It has a strong and durable construction, giving you a luxurious feel
  • This floor light is versatile and can complement any room, whether it has an industrial, modern, or traditional decor style.

Buy Now on Amazon

Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf Floor Lamp At Rs 6,507

  • This floor lamp requires no maintenance and any polish finish
  • It comes with heavy stable base, Sturdy frame and Elegant finish
  • This modern table shelf brass antique floor lamp is the perfect addition to enhance the interiors of your space,It will bring a stylish and elegant touch to any room.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air quality turns ‘very poor’, AQI at 301

PM Modi's big statement on Israel-Hamas war, says 'need for early restoration of peace'

Amid Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's call for 70 hours work week, a look at work hours of best tech companies of 2023

Indian man claimed he was hired by NASA for Rs 1.85 crore annual salary, but suspicious police officer found…

This player has hit 6 consecutive 50s in T20 cricket, it's not Gayle, Kohli, De Villiers, Rohit, Dhoni

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE