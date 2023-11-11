Headlines

Google will delete your Gmail accounts if you haven't...: Here's how to save it

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Save Up To 50 per cent On Bathing Products From Palmolive, mCaffeine And More

Land-for-jobs scam case: Who is Amit Katyal, ‘associate’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family arrested by ED?

Former Dy CM Sisodia reaches Delhi home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife only for few hours

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Save Up To 50 per cent On Bathing Products From Palmolive, mCaffeine And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has come up with its latest deals and offers that will maximise your savings. So what to wait for when the discounts are too much. This festive season make yourself hydrated and relaxed. Get this amazing products in this sale time. 

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has come up with its latest deals and offers that will maximise your savings. So what to wait for when the discounts are too much. This festive season make yourself hydrated and relaxed. Get this amazing products in this sale time. 

Forest Essentials Shower wash

If you are looking for a timeless beauty and some refreshing bath. Then try Forest Essentials Shower wash that will make your skin smooth and exploitative.

Caffeine Body Scrub

This festive season take full advantage of Caffeine Body Scrub. It will be removing your dead skin and exploiting. Get the refreshment of coffee and have a relax bath. Bio-Oil If you are worrying about your acne, pimples or scars then the all-time solution is here. Bio-Oil which will help in removing your scars.

Mamaearth Charcoal Soap

An effective and cleanser solution for your skin. Try this mamaearth charcoal soap which will help in removing the dead skin and results in smooth skin. 

Parag Essentials Oil 

Get this amazing Parag Essentials Oil with a discount of 56%. A perfect gift option this diwali. 

