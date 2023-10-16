Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Offers For Every Music Lover, Guitarists under 5,000

Headlines

Meet woman works in Rs 2,475 crore company, daughter of Indian businessman who own multiple brands

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

What is infamous Nithari killings case involving Surendra Koli as prime accused?

SC refuses to permit woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

Israel Hamas War: UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals face critical fuel shortage

8 Indian states with highest divorce rates

5 signs that you are highly intelligent

7 homemade protein shakes for muscle gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel Hamas War: UN warns of humanitarian crisis as Gaza hospitals face critical fuel shortage

Israel Hamas War: 13-year-old Gazan refuses to leave his feathered friend behind

Israel Hamas War: Humanitarian crisis worsens, death toll in Israel and Gaza crosses 4,000

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Saindhav teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati is doting father, ruthless man on mission to stop menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This Indian filmmaker who once worked as Akshay Kumar’s body double, has most number of Rs 100 crore films

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Offers For Every Music Lover, Guitarists under 5,000

Discover the amazing offers on guitars only on Amazon great india sale 2023. If you are a music lover or want to gift something unique and thoughtful to your close ones, then this deal is just for you.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all know very well that music is the biggest stress reliever and playing an instrument like guitar can be a very satisfying activity that will definitely make you feel good. Amazon great indian sale 2023  has brought some incredible offers on guitar for every music lover at a very affordable price. So don’t miss this awesome opportunity.

Juârez Acoustic Guitar, 38 Inch Cutaway At Rs 1,849

 

  • This guitar has a beautiful look with very creative design which brings out the best sound quality at 76% off 
  • The guitar comes up with the classy black finish with 18 frets, acoustic strap,bag,strings and two picks 
  • The material of it's finger board is linden wood, fret board is made up of ebony wood and the strings are made up of steel.

Buy Now on Amazon

Blueberry UK-10 BLUE Concert 23 Inch Ukulele At Rs 1,999

  • Blueberry Ukulele is identify as the best quality instruments , no wonder that it is choosable and trustable by many people 
  • It has the more longer scale and more frets than a soprano which also makes it thunderous 
  • This is coming in a very royal colour of retro blue and all this at 71% off.

Buy Now on Amazon

Kadence rosewood Guitar Frontier Series, Electric Acoustic Black Guitar At Rs 4,999

  • This guitar comes up with the black glossy colour with strap, strings, picks, and bags included. 
  • The surface of this guitar is coated with a beautiful bronze coating which prevents this guitar from getting rust easily. 
  • The size of this guitar is 40 inch which is satisfactory for the guitarist over 10 years or learner .

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Intern INT-38C-SB Linden Wood Cutaway Right Handed Acoustic Guitar Kit At Rs 2,049

  • This guitar has sunburst shiny finishing with majestic great looks to produce high quality sound 
  • The  material of finger boards is linden woods and fret board are made up of ebony wood 
  • This guitar is 38 inch in size and it includes with strap, 3 picks, strings and a bag.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nithari killings: Allahabad HC acquits prime accused Surinder Koli, overturns death penalty in 12 cases

WC 2023: Big blow for Sri Lanka, this star player ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury; check details

Jasprit Bumrah explains viral celebration inspired by Marcus Rashford in World Cup 2023

'These guys make Al-Qaeda look pure': US President Biden on Hamas' attacks on Israel

Israel announces plan to evacuate residents from 28 communities along Lebanon border amid war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE