Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to follow Jawan 'prevue' model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab up to 70% off on double bed

Amazon great indian Festival sale 2023: Find out the best deals on hair care

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to follow Jawan 'prevue' model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Grab the best offers on gift hamper

Find out the mind blowing offers on gift hampers only on Amazon great indian festival sale.

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Festive season is all around and no doubt that it is incomplete without gift hampers. Not only they make gift-giving easier and more convenient, but they also add an extra touch of thoughtfulness and creativity to your presents. Explore the best range of gift hampers with great offers on Amazon now.

 

Hyperfoods Diwali Dry Fruits Gift Hamper At Rs 1,025

  • This gift Pack is filled with a delightful assortment of treats, It includes 125g of cashews, 125g of almonds, 125g of raisins, 75g of walnuts, 150g of figs, and 100g of pistachios
  • This products truly embody the "from root to fruit" concept
  • It is carefully hand-pick premium fruits from the finest farms, naturally dry them, and thoughtfully pack them for you to enjoy at home, work, or after a workout. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Lantern Gift Hamper At Rs 999

 

 

  • This Lantern Gift Box is designed to bring a festive and unique touch to your celebrations
  • Inside it you will find a delightful assortment of rich dry fruits, nut mixes, and chocolate-coated almonds and cashews
  •  It's the perfect combination of flavours and textures to indulge in during the festive season
  • This unique combination of 8 handpicked items truly makes it a special gift
  •  Each item has been carefully selected to create a delightful and memorable experience
  • Whether it's the delicious dry fruits, the indulgent nut mixes, or the irresistible chocolate-coated almonds and cashews, every element adds its own touch of flavour and enjoyment.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Chokola Cosmos Chocolate Gift Pack At Rs 1,340

 

 

  • This irresistible pack showcases a variety of exquisite gourmet chocolates, beautifully presented and guaranteed to bring joy to any chocolate lover
  •  The carefully curated selection promises a delightful journey of flavours and textures that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth
  • It has the taste of luscious raisins, coated in smooth and velvety chocolate
  • With each bite, you'll experience a burst of delectable flavours that will leave you craving for more. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Healthy Treat Royal Treat Diwali Gift Box Hamper At Rs 999

 

  • It's packed with an array of crunchy snacks that sizzle with delightful spices and premium dry fruits that ooze richness
  • This gift pack is your ultimate ticket to a vibrant Diwali celebration that perfectly matches the spirit of the festival of lights
  • With a delightful assortment of wholesome snacks, it's the perfect way to spread health and flavour to your loved ones. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

