Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Grab the amazing deals on ethnic wears, explore the offer now

In this festive season, check out the best range of ethnic wear for women only on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023. Grab the deal now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Ethnic wear adds a touch of tradition and elegance to your celebrations. It allows you to embrace and celebrate your cultural heritage. Ethnic wear is a beautiful representation of traditional craftsmanship, with intricate designs, vibrant colours, and unique patterns that showcase the richness of our culture. 

 

Fashion Chikan Art Women's Lucknowi Chikankari Chiffon Mirror Ombre Dyed Set with Inner At Rs 2,492

  • This woman's Ombre Dyed Mirror Chikankari Kurti Set is truly elegant and exquisite
  • The handcrafted design and intricate Chikankari embroidery add a charming touch to this kurta, making it perfect for the modern woman
  • The set includes a mirror Chikankari kurti, sharara, laced dupatta, and a cotton inner and with its versatile style, you can wear this kurta for various occasions, whether it's a festive celebration, cultural event, or casual outing
  •  The regular fit and ankle-length sharara ensure a comfortable and stylish look. 

LYMI LABEL Kurta Set for Women At Rs 1,939

  • This beautiful Kurta is made of Chinon Silk fabric and features an Anarkali style with 3/4 length sleeves
  • The regular round neck and stitched design add to its charm and the Kurta is adorned with sequence zari embroidery, featuring all-over butti and border embroidery
  • It has a length of 53 inches and comes in various sizes for shoulder, bust, and waist measurements
  •  The bottom is a palazzo style, also made of Chinon Silk fabric, with sequence zari embroidered gota work hem.
  • It has a length of 39 inches and comes with elastic waist measurements. 

Anubhutee Women's Rayon Embroidered Mirror Work Anarkali Kurta suit set with Dupatta & Pants At Rs 1,099

  • The bottom-trousers are made of Rayon fabric in a beautiful Navy Blue colour and the top has a calf-length with a round neck and 3/4th sleeves
  • The package includes 1 Anarkali Embroidered Kurta, 1 Trousers, and 1 Dupatta, providing a complete set for effortless styling and it offers a variety of traditional designs, such as embroidery, prints, or hand-painted motifs, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India
  • This versatile outfit is suitable for both casual and formal occasions like weddings, festivals, or parties and it also makes a perfect gift for friends and family who appreciate traditional Indian wear
  • The garment measurements are available for different sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit. 

Janasya Women's Grey Georgette Foil Print Kurta with Dupatta At Rs 1,855

  • The Kurta is made of Georgette fabric, while the dupatta is also made of georgette
  • The Kurta has a length of 52 inches and features a beautiful foil print pattern and it is an anarkali style with 3/4 sleeve regular sleeves in a lovely grey colour
  • The packet includes 1 kurta and 1 dupatta, please remember to choose a garment size that is two inches larger than your body measurement.

