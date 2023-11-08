Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Give your face the ultimate glow with these face serum under Rs 600

In this festive season, check out the best deal on face serums at a very affordable prices only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Face serums can take your skin care routine to the next level. Not only does it help to fade fine lines and wrinkles, but it also evens out your skin tone and gives it a smoother appearance. Explore the amazing range of face serums on Amazon with great offers. Hurry and grab this incredible deal. Your skin is going to thank you for this amazing addition to your skincare routine.

This facial serum contains Bakuchiol, a natural and safe alternative to Retinol

It's effective in boosting collagen production and restoring the skin barrier

It's also water-based, lightweight, and safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding

The formula is carefully formulated with safe ingredients and mild natural fragrances.

It helps with achieving a clear complexion by reducing pigmentation with Vitamin C & Gotu Kola

It also rejuvenates your skin, enhances elasticity, and fights signs of ageing

Yahvi is all about natural beauty and their products are infused with ayurvedic and they are also paraben-free, cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types.

It combines 5% Niacinamide and 10% Vitamin C to accelerate cell regeneration and boost collagen

It helps shed dead skin cells, unclog pores, and prevent bacterial infections like acne and it enhances overall complexion and lightens skin tone with the power of Vitamin C

This safe and effective formulation is suitable for all skin types and it is perfect for anyone looking to tackle acne marks, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

It contains 0.3% pure Retinol in Squalane, which fades fine lines, evens skin tone, and smooths the skin

It's also packed with antioxidants like Coenzyme Q10 and Tocopherol (Vitamin E) to reduce wrinkle depth and nourish the skin

The serum is made in a Squalane base for higher stability and comes in a UV protective bottle.

