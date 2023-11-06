Headlines

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 81% off on steamers

Find out the amazing range of steamers with incredible offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Steamers offer so many benefits for your skin. It can deeply cleanse your skin, remove toxins, and replenish moisture and  the nano-ionic steam technology makes it super convenient to use at home. Check out the great deals on Amazon and get up to 81% off on steamers.  It's definitely a worthwhile investment for your skincare routine. Grab the deal now. 

Flyson Steamer For Cold And Cough Professional K33S Steamer For Cold and Cough Nose Facial At Rs 1,879

  • Get flat 81% off on flyson steamer
  • It promotes blood circulation, stimulates skin cell vitality, and effectively moisturises and oxygenates the skin
  • It nourishes every inch of your face, giving you a radiant and healthy appearance and the minute nano-ionic steam deeply penetrates the skin, quickly moisturising it and reducing acne and blackheads
  • It also helps remove impurities, making it easier to cleanse your face and remove dirt, makeup, and excess oil and it cleanses deep layers of the skin, replenishing moisture and preventing acne and blackheads.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

MEDTECH Handyvap VAP-100 Steamer At Rs 1,549

  • Get up to 50% on this Medtech Handyvap Vap steamer 
  • It is a versatile and durable solution for cold and cough relief
  •  It provides natural steam therapy to help you breathe more easily and gives a glowing face
  • It's safe, drug-free, and convenient to use and it acts as a skin cleanser and helps with acne. 

Buy Now on Amazon

AGARO Facial Steamer With Nano Ionic HotSteaming Technology At Rs 1,798

  • The facial steamer is a versatile and portable device that emits sterilised nanoionic hot mist
  • It opens up the skin pores, removes toxins, and reduces skin ageing
  • The steam is sterilised by a UV lamp, ensuring utmost hygiene for your skin and nasal passage
  •  With its fast heating element, you can enjoy steaming in just 30 seconds
  • The steamer is made of non-toxic material and produces ultra-fine steam particles that won't burn or damage your skin. 

Buy Now on Amazon

EzLife Facial Steamer for Unisex - MultiPurpose Steamer At Rs 1,099

  • This steamer is perfect for deep cleansing your skin, getting rid of toxins, and moisturising it
  • The nano-ionic steam makes it easy to take care of your skin at home
  • With regular use, it can help reduce acne and blackheads, giving you more confidence in your appearance
  • The steam particles produced are smaller than regular steam, making it even more effective.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

