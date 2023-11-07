Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 74% off on door locks

Find out the amazing deals on door locks and get flat 74% off only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon offers a fantastic range of door locks that are designed to meet various security needs. These locks provide a strong and secure barrier against intruders. With different styles and finishes available, you can find the perfect door lock to complement your home. Upgrade your home's security with an exceptional range of door locks.

Get up to 73% off on LAPO Mortise Door Lock

It provides strong security and peace of mind for both your main door and bedroom doors. The lock is made of durable brass and zinc, giving it a long-lasting and reliable quality

It has a stylish matt finish that adds a touch of beauty to any door

The complete lock set comes with all the necessary fittings for easy installation and the lock even has an auxiliary auto latch knob for added security and convenience.

It's made with the finest materials, ensuring durability and resistance to corrosion and the handle is crafted with high-quality material and has a sleek satin-nickel finish, while the pin cylinder is made of brass

It features a double throw deadbolt mechanism, this versatile lockset is suitable for both residential and commercial use, making it perfect for main doors and interconnecting doors in complexes

The Neh16 1CK set is a fantastic combination of a door handle and lock, offering the highest usability and optimum safety

The Godrej Premium Door Lockset comes with a 1-year product warranty from the proven date of purchase, ensuring your satisfaction and confidence in your investment.

Get flat 74% off on Plantex Heavy Duty Door Lock

The bolt cylinder measures 70 mm and the pin to lock the body is 45x85 mm, It's suitable for doors with a thickness ranging from 28 mm to 55 mm

They offer 36 months of assured help for handles and 18 months for cylinders against any manufacturing defects

In terms of quality, the 7086 door lock has a premium build with a combination of virgin zinc alloy and brass

It features a reversible brass latch with a brass deadbolt on one side and key operation from the other side and the zinc alloy handle is fully reversible and can be installed on both sides of the door

They have an auto-retraction mechanism and reduced noise in their handles, offering a smooth and quiet operation.

They are built to last with durability and longer life

They have been tested 2 Lakh times for durability and are TUV Rheinland certified

They have a strong lock body made of brass and a double locking mechanism for high safety and security

The best part is, they come with a 2-year warranty

