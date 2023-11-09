Headlines

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 66% off on chandeliers, hanging lights, jhumars and ceiling lamps

In this festive season, get your hands on the most surprising deals on chandeliers, hanging lights, jhumars and ceiling lamps with exciting offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Chandelier hanging lights , jhumars and ceilings lamps add such a touch of elegance and grandeur to any space. The way they sparkle and illuminate the room is simply breathtaking. Check out the best range on Amazon with beautiful designs and styles, allowing you to find the perfect one that suits your taste and complements your decor.


PRMOAGEN® PCL-1654/1100 Chandelier Ceiling Lamp 300mm Glass Crystal Big Size Jhumar Lamp At Rs 1,935

  • Get up to 65% off on this jhumar lamp
  • Crafted from high-quality metal material, it offers durability and an attractive design
  •  The crystal hanging chandelier adds a touch of elegance and covers a large area with its size
  •  You can choose the wattage of the incandescent bulbs to suit your preference and not only will this chandelier enhance the aesthetics of your living room, but it also saves energy compared to traditional lighting options. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Avior Low Height Ceiling Lamp, Chandelier At Rs 1,799

  • Get up to 51% off on this ceiling lamp 
  • This ceiling lamp is made of metal and has a beautiful golden colour
  • It comes with an imported E-27 bulb holder, although the bulb is not included
  • It is suitable for low-height ceilings in various spaces such as bedrooms, living rooms, dining tables, restaurants, bars, hotels, malls, shops, clubs, pubs, pool tables, foyers, and entryways.

Buy Now on Amazon

Desidiya® 3-Light Globe Chandelier Hanging Light Gold Modern Ceiling Pendant Lamp At Rs 1,349

  • Get flat 66% off on this chandelier hanging light
  • This modern glass globe pendant light with three white globe glass shades is perfect for various areas in your home
  •  It can be used as kitchen island ceiling lighting, over a kitchen table, or as kitchen light fixtures
  •  It's also suitable for living rooms, hallways, dining rooms, and foyers and the combination of the metal gold ring and white globe creates a modern and minimalist look that complements any home decor
  •  The white glass globe shade helps eliminate glares and evenly diffuses the light, creating a captivating ambiance. 

Buy Now on Amazon

BrightLyt Deer Horns Design Jhumar, Frosted Glass Chandelier Hanging Pendant Light At Rs 1,349

  • This pendant light is made of metal and glass, with a black and glass color combination
  •  It comes with a cord length of 80 CM and the E27 bulb holder is included
  •  It is best suited for various areas such as dining rooms, bedrooms, living rooms, bars, restaurants, study rooms, aisles, corridors, and coffee shops
  • The high-quality glass used in this pendant light gives a premium look to your interior and with its urban design, exquisite workmanship, and perfect lighting, this pendant light is definitely worth your purchase.

Buy Now on Amazon

