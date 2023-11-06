Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 56% on shoe racks, explore the deal now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 56% on shoe racks, explore the deal now

‘Shame on you…': Netizens react after Angelo Mathews is ‘timed out’ on Shakib’s appeal

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud linked money laundering case

Centre launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rates ahead of Diwali

'Shame on you…': Netizens react after Angelo Mathews is 'timed out' on Shakib's appeal

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

7 health benefits of cutting out sugar

Best natural remedies for skin during winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Pankaj Tripathi says there is lot of 'average work' in films these days: 'Something slightly above average seems great'

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 56% on shoe racks, explore the deal now

Find out the surprising offers on shoe racks and get up to 56 percent off.

Latest News

DNA webteam

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

If you are still on the lookout for a fantastic shoe rack for your home then look no further, Amazon has  bought you a good range of shoe racks which are designed with convenience and style in mind. Hurry and get your hands on this amazing deal and grab exciting offers. 

DeckUp Plank Noordin 3-Door Engineered Wood Shoe Rack At Rs 5,994

  • Get up to 46% off on this deckup plank nordin shoe rack 
  • This shoe rack is made of high-quality engineered wood, specifically particle board with laminate
  •  It has a beautiful matte wood grain finish in the colour Wotan Oak and White, giving it a contemporary style
  • To keep it clean and well-maintained, simply wipe it with a dry cloth
  • The frame material type is also engineered wood, which ensures durability and stability. 

FRESH UP Engineered Wood Shoe Rack At Rs 5,699

  • Get up to 58% off on this amazing shoe rack 
  • This shoe rack is crafted with high-grade European standard engineered wood, ensuring top-notch quality
  •  It comes in a stylish walnut brown colour with a contemporary matte finish and the melamine coating on the particle board adds a protective layer that is resistant to water, stains, and scratches, making it long-lasting and durable
  • The ultra-refined PVC edge bands add a touch of aesthetics and a smooth finish.

Nilkamal Engineered Wood Shoe Cabinet At Rs 9,024

  • This incredible shoe rack features a table top made of 18mm thick engineered wood (MDF) and solid wood legs
  •  The bench seat frame is made of 9mm thick MDF, while the bench base frame is crafted from solid rubber wood
  • The dining chair seat frame is also 9mm thick MDF and for added comfort, the chair upholstery is made of polyester fabric with a density of 210 GSM.

TRENDY Metal Shoe Cabinet for Home with Doors & Lock At Rs 6,999

  • It's built with a strong metal body, using heavy-duty mild steel sheet to ensure durability and prevent damage
  • The high-grade powder coating makes it rust-proof, so it'll last a long time, it has a ventilation mechanism with well-designed holes to keep your footwear odour and moisture-free
  •  It comes with an anti-theft lock that's safe to use even outside your home and with its sleek and space-saving design, it can fit in limited spaces like corridors and entrances.

