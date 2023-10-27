Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 26% off on top pressure cooker brands Pigeon, Hawkins, Prestige

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023- Welcome to the ultimate deal of the season. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is here with a sizzling offer on pressure cookers from premium brands at an unbeatable discounts.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is offering discounts on a variety of products across all the segments. For those who love to introduce new kitchen appliances, the time has come to check the array of kitchen appliances. From pressure cookers, soup maker, sandwich maker to electric kettles you can fetch high discounts to make your kitchen operations easier. It's time to upgrade your kitchen with a slew of appliances with the unbelievable prices. 

Butterfly pressure cooker 

Butterfly's pressure cooker has a precision design that regulates cooking steam pressure. It is esay to handle with special lock arrangement. If you are living alone or there are 2 to 3 members in your home then this 3L will be a good option.

Pigeon 

Get this pigeon pressure cooker with a discount of 53% which will be ensuring fast and efficient cooking 

Prestige

These three sets of prestige will blow your mind, it will be fitting dishwasher or induction also. It's virgin aluminium has ensured a full safety. 

Hawkins

The hawkins stunning silver color and a sturdy structure. It has capacity of 3L which is ideal for 3 to 4 people. It has a hard anodised body and stainless steel lid. 

