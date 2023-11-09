Headlines

Video :Giraffe's brave stand in epic fight against 20 lions goes viral, watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Scented candles for Diwali at massive discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get massive discount on health products across various categories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out amazing deals on dry fruits combo packs

Isha Ambani stands out with her mismatched earrings at Jio World Plaza opening

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Video :Giraffe's brave stand in epic fight against 20 lions goes viral, watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Scented candles for Diwali at massive discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get massive discount on health products across various categories

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

Benefits of surya namaskar 

9 Indian states with highest crime rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Ananya Panday confirms 'special' relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8: 'Aashiqui aisi hi...'

Not Salman Khan, but these actors were first choices to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get massive discount on health products across various categories

The most awaited sale of the year is about to end! During the sale, you can get huge discounts on health products like Chayawanprash, juices and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This festive season grab up the best offers on Health and Nutrition products. Give time to your body by providing the best supplements. Not only our body needs exercise or yoga but there are some products that will make that will fight against any fever,dengue etc. And when Amazon sale has come up with huge discounts then what to wait for! Check out these products which we have shortlisted for you.

Swamala Chayawanprash

Remember our grandmother in winters, force us to eat. With a 17% off on Swamala Chayawanprash that boosts to fight the illness in your body. It is made for all season so that you don't have any problem. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Organic India Triphala Powder

Buy this Organic India Triphala Powder featuring at Amazon great india festival. If you have any problem related with your digestion or liver then try this. And at that same time, boosting up your immunity.

Buy Now on Amazon

Himalaya Ashvangandha 

If are you someone who is dealing with stress then, Himalaya Ashvagandha will normalise excessive cortisol and manage stress level. It will work overall to maintain your body, immunity and strength. Improves the quality sleep of your body.

Buy Now on Amazon

Kapvia Dia free Juice

Kapvia Dia free Juice is a blend of 11 Ayurvedic herbs that will help in managing spikes in Blood sugar level. If you consume it for two months, you will be noticing a drastic change in your sugar level. Don't worry about its artificial sugar, it is 100% ayurvedic.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Karan Johar refused to talk to this actress after she asked same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, personal tragedy reunited them

    Literacy rate stands at 79.70, women ahead of men, reveals Bihar caste survey

    The Role That Changed My Life: Preeti Jhangiani says Mohabbatein gave her that 'defining character' that few actors get

    How Elon Musk's Starlink is becoming a threat to Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal?

    Katrina Kaif falls victim to morphed image after Rashmika Mandanna, obscene pic of towel fight from Tiger 3 goes viral

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

    In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE