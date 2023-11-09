Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get flat 78% off on premium massagers, grab the deal now

Headlines

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

Viral video: Woman in hot black attire grooves to ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, internet says 'once more'

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

7 ways to protect your hair from air pollution

10 Most stunning black animals 

Four Diwali releases of Salman Khan that failed at box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Ananya Panday confirms 'special' relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee With Karan 8: 'Aashiqui aisi hi...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get flat 78% off on premium massagers, grab the deal now

Explore the amazing range of massagers with great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Massagers offer so many benefits like relaxation, stress relief, and muscle tension release. In this festive season you can even give a massager to your close ones as a worthy gift.  Hurry and get your hands on the amazing deal of massagers on Amazon. Grab the offers now. 


Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager At Rs 1,499

  • It comes with 4 different massage heads, including wave massage, dead skin removal, scraping and rolling heads, and a protective cover
  •  These heads are designed to deliver deep tissue massage, providing natural pain relief
  • With its ergonomic handle, you can target and massage your neck, back, shoulders, legs, buttocks, and even your toes
  • The light vibrations produced by this massager stimulate blood flow, leaving you feeling energised after each session and it's lightweight and portable, making it perfect for travel 
  • In the box, you'll find the Dr Physio Massager, 4 sets of interchangeable massage heads, a protective cover, a user manual, and a wall outlet adapter. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Lifelong LLM225 Rechargeable Head, Scalp and Full Body Pain Relief Massager At Rs 1,299

  • Get flat 78% off on this massager 
  • This massager is cordless and rechargeable, so you can enjoy a perfect massage anywhere without any annoying wires
  • When fully charged, it provides up to two hours of use, it also has a deep scalp massage feature that increases blood circulation, promotes hair growth, and helps you relax and relieve stress and aches
  • The massager heads are made of gentle food-grade silica gel, ensuring a comfortable experience and it comes with a 1-year brand warranty, and if you register it on the manufacturer's website within 15 days of purchase, you can get an extended warranty of 6 months.

Buy Now on Amazon

Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun for Full Body At Rs 1,299

  • Get up to 74% off on this massager 
  • The Charge Boost Massage Gun is cordless and ultra-light, weighing only 650 grams
  • Its rubberized grip handle ensures a comfortable hold
  • With 4 versatile interchangeable heads, you can target specific muscle groups for a deep muscle treatment
  • The massage gun has 6 speed levels and a 15-minute auto-off function for convenience and safety
  •  Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides a long-lasting 2-5 hours of use on a single charge
  • Powered by a 24W high torque motor, it delivers up to 3200 strokes per minute, providing effective relief for pain, muscle stiffness, and soreness. It's a state-of-the-art massage gun for deep tissue therapy.

Buy Now on Amazon

Vandelay Mini Mate Sports Massager At Rs 1,049

  • This massager offers 10 vibration pattern functions, allowing you to customise your experience
  • It's small and powerful, measuring 11.7 cm tall with a 2.7 cm diameter, making it easy to carry and portable
  • Vandelay provides a 1-year guarantee and will replace any defective products
  • The massager is made of medical-grade silicone, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and skin-friendly
  • It has a soft matte touch for a smooth and gentle feel. It's also waterproof, making it easy to clean
  • With a long battery life of over 1 hour on a full charge, you can enjoy prolonged sessions.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rama Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza 'becoming a graveyard for children', says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Meet Kashmir boy, who worked as a labourer, cracked NEET UG without coaching, scored...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE