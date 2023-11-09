Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get flat 78% off on premium massagers, grab the deal now

Explore the amazing range of massagers with great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Massagers offer so many benefits like relaxation, stress relief, and muscle tension release. In this festive season you can even give a massager to your close ones as a worthy gift. Hurry and get your hands on the amazing deal of massagers on Amazon. Grab the offers now.

It comes with 4 different massage heads, including wave massage, dead skin removal, scraping and rolling heads, and a protective cover

These heads are designed to deliver deep tissue massage, providing natural pain relief

With its ergonomic handle, you can target and massage your neck, back, shoulders, legs, buttocks, and even your toes

The light vibrations produced by this massager stimulate blood flow, leaving you feeling energised after each session and it's lightweight and portable, making it perfect for travel

In the box, you'll find the Dr Physio Massager, 4 sets of interchangeable massage heads, a protective cover, a user manual, and a wall outlet adapter.

This massager is cordless and rechargeable, so you can enjoy a perfect massage anywhere without any annoying wires

When fully charged, it provides up to two hours of use, it also has a deep scalp massage feature that increases blood circulation, promotes hair growth, and helps you relax and relieve stress and aches

The massager heads are made of gentle food-grade silica gel, ensuring a comfortable experience and it comes with a 1-year brand warranty, and if you register it on the manufacturer's website within 15 days of purchase, you can get an extended warranty of 6 months.

The Charge Boost Massage Gun is cordless and ultra-light, weighing only 650 grams

Its rubberized grip handle ensures a comfortable hold

With 4 versatile interchangeable heads, you can target specific muscle groups for a deep muscle treatment

The massage gun has 6 speed levels and a 15-minute auto-off function for convenience and safety

Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides a long-lasting 2-5 hours of use on a single charge

Powered by a 24W high torque motor, it delivers up to 3200 strokes per minute, providing effective relief for pain, muscle stiffness, and soreness. It's a state-of-the-art massage gun for deep tissue therapy.

This massager offers 10 vibration pattern functions, allowing you to customise your experience

It's small and powerful, measuring 11.7 cm tall with a 2.7 cm diameter, making it easy to carry and portable

Vandelay provides a 1-year guarantee and will replace any defective products

The massager is made of medical-grade silicone, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and skin-friendly

It has a soft matte touch for a smooth and gentle feel. It's also waterproof, making it easy to clean

With a long battery life of over 1 hour on a full charge, you can enjoy prolonged sessions.

