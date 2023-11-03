Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

If you are looking for a good bean bag that matches your need and style then look no further, Amazon has brought the best range of bean bags with amazing offers and benefits.

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Bean bags are not only incredibly comfortable and versatile, but they also add a touch of style to any space. Check out the most amazing deals on bean bags that offer great durability and longevity, that too at very affordable prices.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Leatherette 2XL Bean Bag At Rs 1,729

  • Get flat 71% off on amazon brand-solimo leatherette bean bag
  • This bean bag and pouffe come in the following dimensions: Bean Bag: 609.6 mm x 609.6 mm x 1066.8 mm and Pouffe: 254 mm x 254 mm x 431.8 mm, they are lightweight, weighing only 3.5 kg
  • The bean bag has a matte finish and a stylish navy blue pattern
  •  It is double-stitched and made with durable leatherette fabric, ensuring strength and longevity.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

Kitepro 4XL Bean Bag with Footrest and Cushion At Rs 1,945

  • Get this 61% off on this kitepro bean bag
  • This bean bag is a total space-saver, especially for small living spaces or apartments where big furniture just won't fit comfortably
  • With its soft leatherette material, footrest, and cushion, it's designed to provide ultimate comfort
  • The package includes everything you need for maximum comfort: one XXXXL bean bag, one footstool, and one cushion, all pre-filled with beans.

Buy Now on Amazon

 


KAM'S LIEU XXXL Filled Ready to Use Chair Sofa Bean Bag & Footrest Combo Set At Rs 1,881

  • It is designed to give you the perfect posture and make you feel calm and at ease
  • Not only is it great for relaxation, but it's also a stylish and modern way to decorate your home. with its latest design and trendy look, it adds a touch of sophistication to any room.
  • With a convenient strap, you can carry it from room to room without worrying about damaging the floor.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Mollismoons Bean Bag At Rs 1,580

  • This bean bag is perfect for your living room, home, outdoor spaces, balcony, girls' room, and even for adults, it adds a touch of luxury and elevates your standard of living
  • It's stitched twice and has a new technique with piping stitching on the inside to ensure the stitching stays intact
  • This bean bag is round and teardrop-shaped, offering multiple seating options and the dimensions are 25x25x45 inches
  • The bottom of this bean bag features foam laminated cotton soft fabric, it is the perfect combination of comfort and luxury.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

