Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get exciting offers on toaster from Bajaj, Prestige and more

In this festive season, find out the amazing offers on toasters with surprising discounts only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Buying a toaster brings so much joy and convenience to your breakfast routine. Amazon has brought the best range of toasters which offers all the awesome features like reheat function, adjustable browning setting and many more. Check out this amazing deal with great offers and make your toasting experience more enjoyable and easier. 

Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster At Rs 1,299

  • It has a wattage of 750W and It comes in a stylish white colour
  • This toaster offers an adjustable browning control knob with 6 levels, allowing you to achieve your desired toastiness
  • It also includes a dust cover to keep your bread slots clean and hygienic
  • The toaster has an extra wide slot to accommodate different sizes of bread and in the package, you'll find 1 pop-up toaster, 1 dust cover, a user manual, and a warranty card.

KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster At Rs 1,099

 

  • This toaster has 6 heating modes to achieve the perfect crispiness and colour, from light golden brown to deep dark tones
  • The toaster also includes a reheat function to warm up cold toast without burning it, and a mid-cycle cancel/stop function for added convenience
  • The toaster has an auto pop-up function to lift the toast when done and an auto shut-off function for safety. 

Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker At Rs 1,149

  • This toaster features a sleek new design with durable die-cast aluminium grill plates
  • The heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safe handling
  •  The power indicators make it easy to use, and with 800 watts of power and a 2-slice capacity, you can toast your bread quickly.

AGARO Royal 4 Slice Stainless Steel Pop Up Toaster At Rs 2,133

  • Its stainless steel body makes it rust-free, durable, and lightweight
  • With 7 adjustable browning settings, you can customise your toasting from mild to dark
  • It also comes with multiple functions, including defrost to heat frozen breads, reheat to quickly heat previously toasted breads, and a cancel function to stop toasting mid-cycle
  • The self-centering function ensures that your breads are evenly toasted, and the removable crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze.

Usha 3720 700-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster At Rs 1,299

  • This toaster offers 7 heat settings to give you complete control over the browning of your toast
  • The shock-proof plastic body ensures safety during use and It also features a higher lift function, making it easier to retrieve smaller bread slices
  • The mid-cycle cancel function allows you to stop toasting whenever you want
  • Cleaning is a breeze with the removable crumb tray, and the cord winder makes storage convenient.

Havells Crisp Plus 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster At Rs 1,699

  • This toaster is equipped with a reheat function, allowing you to warm up slices of bread without going through the whole toasting cycle again
  •  Its hygienic stainless steel cage housing protects against rusting, ensuring durability
  •  With 75 watts of power, 7 heat settings, and electronic variable browning, this toaster can quickly and evenly toast your bread slices
  • It also comes with a 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours
  • The package includes the toaster and a convenient crumb tray.

