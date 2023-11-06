Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get exciting offers on toaster from Bajaj, Prestige and more

In this festive season, find out the amazing offers on toasters with surprising discounts only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Buying a toaster brings so much joy and convenience to your breakfast routine. Amazon has brought the best range of toasters which offers all the awesome features like reheat function, adjustable browning setting and many more.

It has a wattage of 750W and It comes in a stylish white colour

This toaster offers an adjustable browning control knob with 6 levels, allowing you to achieve your desired toastiness

It also includes a dust cover to keep your bread slots clean and hygienic

The toaster has an extra wide slot to accommodate different sizes of bread and in the package, you'll find 1 pop-up toaster, 1 dust cover, a user manual, and a warranty card.

This toaster has 6 heating modes to achieve the perfect crispiness and colour, from light golden brown to deep dark tones

The toaster also includes a reheat function to warm up cold toast without burning it, and a mid-cycle cancel/stop function for added convenience

The toaster has an auto pop-up function to lift the toast when done and an auto shut-off function for safety.

This toaster features a sleek new design with durable die-cast aluminium grill plates

The heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safe handling

The power indicators make it easy to use, and with 800 watts of power and a 2-slice capacity, you can toast your bread quickly.

Its stainless steel body makes it rust-free, durable, and lightweight

With 7 adjustable browning settings, you can customise your toasting from mild to dark

It also comes with multiple functions, including defrost to heat frozen breads, reheat to quickly heat previously toasted breads, and a cancel function to stop toasting mid-cycle

The self-centering function ensures that your breads are evenly toasted, and the removable crumb tray makes cleaning a breeze.

This toaster offers 7 heat settings to give you complete control over the browning of your toast

The shock-proof plastic body ensures safety during use and It also features a higher lift function, making it easier to retrieve smaller bread slices

The mid-cycle cancel function allows you to stop toasting whenever you want

Cleaning is a breeze with the removable crumb tray, and the cord winder makes storage convenient.

This toaster is equipped with a reheat function, allowing you to warm up slices of bread without going through the whole toasting cycle again

Its hygienic stainless steel cage housing protects against rusting, ensuring durability

With 75 watts of power, 7 heat settings, and electronic variable browning, this toaster can quickly and evenly toast your bread slices

It also comes with a 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours

The package includes the toaster and a convenient crumb tray.

