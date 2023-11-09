Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great offers on door mats

Check out the amazing range of door mats at a very affordable price only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
Door mats are such a practical and stylish addition to any home or office, not only do they help keep our floors clean by trapping dirt and absorbing water, but they also add a touch of personality to the entrance. And the fact that they are easy to maintain and can be washed is just the cherry on top. Door mats are definitely a must-have for any space.
- This door mat is made with 100% coir on the surface and has a 100% PVC backing
- To keep it durable, you can shake or vacuum the mat to remove loose fibres, however, it's important not to wash or clean it with water
- The mat is made from natural coco fibre, which comes from coconut husk and is known for its hard and tough nature
- This makes the mat highly efficient in controlling dirt traffic, it's also antimicrobial, meaning it prevents the buildup of bacteria and can withstand extreme temperatures
- Just keep in mind that the bristles of a rolled coir mat may take some time to regain their original shape.
- It has a thickness of 2000 GSM, making it super soft and long-lasting
- It can be used in the bathroom, living room, kitchen, or even as a door mat
- It has a non-slip backing, so they stay in place even in wet areas and you can machine wash it, thanks to the hot melt glue used for a stickier and stronger backing
- It is super absorbent, much more than cotton or memory foam, so they won't stay soggy or start to stink.
- This rubber door mat is perfect for both home and office use
- It measures 24 x 36 inches (60.96 x 91.44 cm) and has dense rubber bristles that effectively absorb dirt, water, and other unwanted materials from footwear
- It not only keeps your surroundings clean but also adds a modern and stylish look to your home or office
- The best part is that it's easy to maintain and can be easily washed.
- This door mat is designed with a non-slip bottom made of mesh PVC material to prevent shifting and skidding
- It's important to place the doormat on a clean, dry, and flat floor to avoid any slipping accidents
- Keeping the bottom of the mat dry is crucial to maintain its non-slip feature
- The mat is super absorbent, thanks to the thousands of ultra-soft individual microfiber shags, which quickly absorb water and protect your floors from dripping water.
