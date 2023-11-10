Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on string lights

In this festive season, get your hands on the amazing deals on string lights and level up your decoration game. Get great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

They add a magical touch to any space and create a cosy and festive atmosphere. Whether you're decorating for a special occasion like Christmas, Halloween, or Diwali, or just want to add some charm to your everyday living space, string lights are the perfect choice. Check out the best range of string lights on Amazon at a very affordable price. Grab the deal now.

It comes with multicoloured LED lights and has a mode controller with 8 different lighting modes

You can choose from a variety of modes like combination, in waves, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on

Not only is this string light electric corded, but it also has a plug-in transformer, making it very low energy consumption

The fairy light cords are made of copper wire and high-quality flexible ABS plastic and this allows you to easily twist and shape the string light in various configurations

With its wide decoration usage, this plug-in serial light is perfect for adding a magical touch to any space.

With 66 feet of strong and pliable copper wire and 200 warm white bulbs, you can easily bend and shape it into any design you want

It comes with a USB plug that can be connected to any USB port, such as a USB adapter, power bank, or computer. No need for batteries, making it environmentally friendly and portable

The copper wire part (excluding the USB plug and joint) can be immersed in water, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor decorations

With only a 5V output voltage, the copper wire is insulated and won't overheat.

This package includes 1 piece of 25 LED Globe String Lights

They're easy to install and provide bright and festive lighting and they are long-lasting and come with tangle-free wires

You can use them for various applications such as Christmas decorations, parties, holidays, and weddings.

They have a total length of 3 metres and come with 16 LED bulbs

The ball size diameter is 1 inch, and they emit a warm white light that creates a cosy atmosphere.

The light shines through the hollow sections, giving off an elegant sparkle that can be seen from any angle

They operate on AC 220v and come with a two-pin Indian power plug

You can use these lights both indoors and outdoors since they have an IP44 rating, which means they're water-resistant.

