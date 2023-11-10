Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on string lights

In this festive season, get your hands on the amazing deals on string lights and level up your decoration game. Get great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

They add a magical touch to any space and create a cosy and festive atmosphere. Whether you're decorating for a special occasion like Christmas, Halloween, or Diwali, or just want to add some charm to your everyday living space, string lights are the perfect choice. Check out the best range of string lights on Amazon at a very affordable price. Grab the deal now.


Gesto Multicolor Serial String Led Light At Rs 449

  • It comes with multicoloured LED lights and has a mode controller with 8 different lighting modes
  • You can choose from a variety of modes like combination, in waves, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on
  • Not only is this string light electric corded, but it also has a plug-in transformer, making it very low energy consumption
  • The fairy light cords are made of copper wire and high-quality flexible ABS plastic and this allows you to easily twist and shape the string light in various configurations
  • With its wide decoration usage, this plug-in serial light is perfect for adding a magical touch to any space.

Buy Now on Amazon

XERGY 20 Meter 200 LED's Waterproof Fairy Decorative Stary String Light At Rs 499

  • With 66 feet of strong and pliable copper wire and 200 warm white bulbs, you can easily bend and shape it into any design you want
  • It comes with a USB plug that can be connected to any USB port, such as a USB adapter, power bank, or computer. No need for batteries, making it environmentally friendly and portable
  • The copper wire part (excluding the USB plug and joint) can be immersed in water, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor decorations
  • With only a 5V output voltage, the copper wire is insulated and won't overheat.

Buy Now on Amazon

PESCA 25 Bubble Ball String LED Fairy Lights At Rs 275

  • This package includes 1 piece of 25 LED Globe String Lights
  • They're easy to install and provide bright and festive lighting and they are long-lasting and come with tangle-free wires
  •  You can use them for various applications such as Christmas decorations, parties, holidays, and weddings.

Buy Now on Amazon


Litehom Moroccan Ball 11ft 16LED Fairy String Light At Rs 299

  • They have a total length of 3 metres and come with 16 LED bulbs
  • The ball size diameter is 1 inch, and they emit a warm white light that creates a cosy atmosphere.
  • The light shines through the hollow sections, giving off an elegant sparkle that can be seen from any angle
  • They operate on AC 220v and come with a two-pin Indian power plug
  • You can use these lights both indoors and outdoors since they have an IP44 rating, which means they're water-resistant. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

