Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the top deals on protein powders

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on skin care products

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on allegations of supplying snake venom to rave parties, shares message for UP Police

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the top deals on protein powders

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on skin care products

Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

7 Ways to cure sore throat

Dry fruits to add to everyday diet in winter

10 Fastest animals on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

'Filthy questions were asked…' Mahua Moitra's big allegations after ethics committee hearing!

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Va Va Voom: Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's retro dance song in The Archies brings back 60s' rock and roll era

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on skin care products

In this festive season, check out the perfect range of skincare products that Amazon has brought for you with exciting offers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Buy the amazing skincare products and enhance your self-care routine this festive season. They can address specific concerns like acne, dryness, or ageing, and provide targeted solutions and also protect our skin from environmental damage and promote a youthful glow. So, grab the deal now only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

 

 

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb, Hydrating Moisturizer for Face At Rs 1,351

  • This ultra lightweight gel moisturiser is absolutely amazing, It's like a burst of hydration for your skin
  • It boosts skin hydration by a whopping 70%, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and revitalised instantly
  • It's free of parabens, sulphates, and synthetic fragrance, making it a great choice for those with normal, oily, and combination skin types. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

LISEN Brightening Face Serum for Dark Spots, Uneven Skin Tone & Dullness At Rs 1,999

  • It's the perfect addition to your daily skincare routine if you're noticing a lack of brightness in your complexion
  • One of the key ingredients in Rising Charm is Niacinamide, a water-soluble vitamin that works wonders for your skin
  • It helps minimise and tighten enlarged pores, reduces dullness, improves uneven skin tone, and even softens fine lines and wrinkles
  •  Not only that, but Niacinamide also helps resurface the skin, preventing moisture loss and dehydration.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Essence, For Damaged Skin At Rs 1,402

  • It has a fast absorption formula that works wonders in regenerating damaged skin and it turns rough and exhausted skin into a radiant and healthy complexion
  • With its tight viscosity features, it provides nourishment and offers more flexible care for your skin
  •  It's also great for addressing fine wrinkles, controlling pores, and promoting skin renewal, and it provides moisture and nutrition for healthier skin
  •  It also relaxes harmed skin, protects from environmental stressors, and gives a soothing effect.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

mCaffeine Complete Morning Skincare Regime At Rs 1,034

  • It includes a refreshing Face Wash, a powerful 15% Vitamin C Face Serum, a lightweight oil-free moisturiser with 5% niacinamide, and a sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++.
  • The face wash in this kit is rich in antioxidants,it deeply cleanses the skin, removing dirt, grime, and impurities while controlling oil
  • The vitamin C face serum is packed with antioxidants from green tea, caffeine, and vitamin C, which help reduce dullness, dark spots, and discoloration, it also provides hydration and improves sun protection, leaving your skin even-toned and refreshed
  • The niacinamide in the moisturiser helps maintain a non-oily healthy skin barrier, while also clearing acne marks and blemishes.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

