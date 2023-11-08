Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

ICC ODI batting ranking: Shubman Gill breaks Babar Azam's dominance at the top

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

Delhi schools to get early winter break from November 9-18 amid severe air pollution

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out best deals on shoes and get up to 80% off

In this festive season, explore the amazing deals on top premium brand shoes with exciting offers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Amazon has brought the most incredible range of shoes with great offers. Not only do they add style to your outfits, but they also provide comfort and support for your feet. Check out the deal and get up to 80% off.  Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes and step out in confidence.

Red Tape Women White/Black Athleisure Shoes At Rs 1,359

 

  • Get flat 80% off on this Red Tape Athleisure Shoes 
  • These women's sports shoes are made with a mesh and PU upper, and the outsole is made of EVA, AIR, and TPU
  •  They're designed to provide all-day comfort and relaxation for your feet, keeping you active and on the move and with a lace-up closure and regular fit, they offer a secure and comfortable fit
  • The EVA+AIR+TPU sole provides dynamic foot support, arch support, slip-resistance to prevent accidental falls, and a firm grip for stability.

Campus Men's Artemis Running Shoes At Rs 1,249

  • The knitted vamp upper feels soft on your skin and provides stability and the lace-up closure allows you to adjust the fit
  • The thick sole ensures optimal comfort, support, and a bouncy stride
  • The Memory Foam insole moulds to your foot shape, providing excellent arch support
  •  To keep these shoes in good condition, remove dust with a dry cloth daily, wash them with soap and water once a month and let them air dry. 

Bacca Bucci Men's Running Shoe At Rs 1,399

  • These shoes feature 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding Technology, which makes them shock absorbent, durable, and slip-resistant
  • The stitching on the shoes will stay intact for long-lasting usage and the unique colour block structure improves balance, provides arch support, and reduces the chance of sprains
  •  The strong suspension reduces impact and offers a solid grip, so you don't have to worry about abrasion
  • The heels have high-density sponge lining for added comfort and the insole is made with polyurethane foraminate material to aid air circulation, keeping your feet from feeling cramped.

Bersache Sports Shoes for Men At Rs 1,153

  • These modern and breathable sports shoes are designed to provide you with comfort all year round
  • These shoes have multiple uses and can be worn for everyday activities, going to the gym, running, jogging, walking, dancing, and even as party shoes
  • They come in beautiful presentations and make ideal gift options
  •  These men's shoes are quick to match with various outfits and go well with shorts, jeans, casual or cropped pants, and are suitable for any event
  • To keep them clean, simply wipe them with a clean and dry cloth and it is also a good idea to store them in shoe boxes in a dry and ventilated place, away from direct sunlight and any heat source.

