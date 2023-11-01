Headlines

Amazon great indian Festival sale 2023: Find out the best deals on hair care

If you are looking for good hair care products for your hair then look no further, amazon has brought an amazing range of hair care at a very affordable price.

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Hair care products can actually enhance the health of your hair. Whether it's a shampoo, conditioner, or treatment, these products are specifically designed to nourish, hydrate, and repair your hair, leaving it looking amazing. Explore the best deals on such hair care products only on Amazon great indian festival sale.

 

Lakshmi Krishna Combo of Hair Oil At Rs 1,079

  • This hair oil is a magical blend of nourishing ingredients like argan oil, cow milk, coconut milk, and coconut oils
  • It is designed to give your hair the ultimate care and protection, from root to tip
  • With this hair oil, you can say goodbye to dry, damaged hair and hello to luscious, healthy locks
  • The forehead gel is like a superhero for your skin, It soothes and hydrates your forehead, keeping it free from dandruff, itching, and flaking
  • The conditioning shampoo is a game-changer for your hair and scalp, It goes beyond regular shampooing to deeply moisturise and nourish your hair and scalp.

Curly Hair Refresher Mist At Rs 1,439

 

  • It's super lightweight and non-greasy, so you can enjoy all the benefits of a refreshing mist without any heaviness or greasy residue
  • You're in for a treat, Tanishka Sharma! This hair mist is a total game-changer for your curls. It's like a breath of fresh air that revives and revitalises your curls, bringing back their natural bounce and vitality
  • It's specially formulated to enhance and bring out the beauty of your natural curl pattern. 

Be Bodywise Hair Care Kit for Woman At Rs 1,199

 

  • This shampoo is a total game-changer for controlling hair fall, It's specially formulated with keratin and is free from sulphates and parabens, making it suitable for all hair types
  •  Not only does it cleanse your hair, but it also acts as a daily moisturiser, nourishing your hair with important vitamins
  • The conditioner is a total game-changer for dry, frizzy,  and unruly hair, with the power of silk protein, biotin, and niacinamide, it helps repair and nourish your hair, leaving it smooth, lustrous, and free from frizz and dryness.

Alfaparf Milano Keratin Therapy Lisse Design Rehydrating Keratin Hair Mask At Rs 1,099

 

  • This hair mask fights  frizz, detangles, and provides long-lasting hydration, keeping your hair moisturised and preventing dryness
  • This hair mask is packed with the incredible kera-collagen complex and nourishing Babassu Oil
  • The hair mask is free from sulphate, salt and paraben.

