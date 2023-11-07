Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the great deals on spice boxes, get up to 67% off

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 74% off on door locks

7 things to buy on Dhanteras to bring good luck

9 black foods to include in daily diet

7 Benefits of yoga asanas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

In this festive season , Amazon has brought a great deal on coffee makers for every coffee lover. Hurry and grab the deal now.

Latest News

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Just imagine waking up in the morning and being able to brew your favourite cup of coffee right at home. No more rushing to the coffee shop or waiting in long lines and  can customise your coffee just the way you like it. Check out the best range of coffee makers with great offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. So go ahead and treat yourself to a coffee maker. This deal is too good to miss. 

 


Wonderchef Regalia Espresso Coffee Maker At Rs 9,489

  • The 15 Bar pressure extracts the ideal flavour and essential oils from the coffee grounds, delivering a rich and creamy taste that coffee connoisseurs crave
  •  It's not only convenient and stylish but also makes for a perfect gift for coffee lovers and with its versatile features, you can create a wide range of café-style beverages like cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos
  • The durable and stylish design, including the die-cast aluminium alloy boiler, steel steam frother, stainless steel body, and transparent water tank, ensures both great looks and reliable performance
  •  And let's not forget the easy-to-use porta filter, which guarantees a smooth and consistent coffee experience.

Buy Now on Amazon

Morphy Richards New Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino 4-Cup Coffee Maker At Rs 4,399

  • This coffee maker is perfect for making espresso, cappuccino, and latte coffee
  •  It comes with a milk frothing nozzle that allows you to create delicious beverages like Latte, Espresso Macchiato, Caffe Breve, and Caramel Macchiato
  •  With a 2-year warranty, 800 watts of power, and an operating voltage of 230 volts, this coffee maker is both reliable and efficient
  • It also features a 4 bar pressure and a function select knob for easy operation and the package includes the coffee maker, an instruction manual, a customer care list, and a guarantee card.

Buy Now on Amazon

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker At Rs 8,999

  • It has a 15 Bars high pressure with 1100 watts, which provides fast and stable extraction
  • It also has an analog dial thermometer to help you control the temperature for optimal coffee extraction
  •  It has 2 separate thermostats to adjust the temperature of the water and milk foam separately, ensuring a great taste of coffee and rich and creamy milk foam
  • You can even customise your espresso-based coffee by adjusting the foam and steam levels and the 360° rotating stainless steel frothing wand makes it super convenient to use. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Tesora Brewbelle Espresso Machine, Coffee Maker At Rs 7,999

  • It has a 20 Bars high pressure with 1100 watts, which provides fast and stable extraction which means your espresso will be even more fragrant and rich in cream
  • You can adjust the foam and steam levels to customise a variety of delicious espresso-based coffee
  •  It has a simple LED touch panel for easy operation, with just one touch, you can brew a perfect cup of coffee, even on those hectic mornings 
  • It has a 3 in 1 Portafilter that can handle single shots, double shots, and easy-serve pods and  for easy clean-up, it has a removable drip tray.

Buy Now on Amazon

