Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the great deals on spice boxes, get up to 67% off

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 74% off on door locks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after consecutive flops, started business, richer than many actors

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the amazing deals on coffee makers

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

5 diabetes-friendly root vegetables

6 techniques to boost your memory

7 things to buy on Dhanteras to bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

India's 'biggest flop' was made in 45 crore, couldn't even earn 1 lakh; released incomplete with 0 promotions because...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the great deals on spice boxes, get up to 67% off

Find out the surprising deal on spice boxes with great offers and get up to 67% off

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Get ready to spice up your kitchen, Amazon has brought an amazing range of spice boxes that will take your culinary adventures to the next level. These spice boxes are made with premium materials like brass and sheesham wood, ensuring durability and a touch of elegance. So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this amazing deal and elevate your cooking game today. 

R Ayurveda Copper 'Floral-Etched' Handcrafted Brass Spice Box Set At Rs 1,998

  • Get flat 67% off on R Ayurveda Copper 'Floral-Etched' Handcrafted Brass Spice Box 
  • This brass masala box is made with premium quality materials and has unique corrosion resistance properties
  •  It's traditionally made using indigenous methods, which may provide immunity benefits to your food and the  round shape and embossed lid of the R Ayurveda Copper handmade masala box container give you plenty of space to store your daily kitchen essentials
  • Brass is not only environmentally friendly but also has numerous health benefits and this vintage masala box is perfect for gifting on occasions like Diwali, Christmas, anniversaries, and birthdays. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Nestroots masala box for kitchen spice box At Rs 2,295

  • Get up to 57% off on Nestroots masala box
  • Our wooden masala box is a compact and portable solution for storing herbs and spices.With its stylish design and 7 stainless steel containers, it's perfect for keeping your kitchen organised
  •  The teak wood base and laser-designed lid with food-grade lacquer ensure durability and a touch of elegance
  • Not only can it be used as a masala box, but it's also versatile enough to serve mouth fresheners, store sewing supplies, or even hold candies and toffees.

Buy Now on Amazon

ELAN SPICE BOX, 7 compartments, Stainless Steel At Rs 1,241

  • This stainless steel spice box is not only durable and strong, but also incredibly convenient
  • Its moss green containers and spoon add a pop of colour to your kitchen, the tight acrylic lid ensures freshness and easy visibility of your ingredients
  • It's perfect for storing spices like cumin seeds, cardamom, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chilies, and coriander powder, you can even use it for your favourite herbs and other cooking ingredients.

Buy Now on Amazon

ExclusiveLane "Twelve Blends" Spice Box with 12 Containers & Spoon At Rs 1,259

  • This spice box is perfect for storing your spices and masala for up to 10-15 days, depending on usage
  • It can hold 12 different types of spices or refreshments, just remember to keep it away from water and clean it with a mildly wet cloth to remove any dust
  • The package includes 1 box with 12 containers and 1 spoon and the box is made of sheesham wood, while the lid is made of glass
  • The product is handmade, so there may be slight variations in colour or design. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp 'glitch' lands app in soup over Palestinian stickers, issues apology

Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

Instagram creators get more ways to earn money, Meta announces new features

Diwali 2023: How is Deepavali celebrated in different parts of India?

Earthquake hits New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE