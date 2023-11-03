Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore The Best Deals on rice cookers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live with exciting offers on premium quality rice cookers, get them under Rs 7,000.

Buying a rice cooker is like having a kitchen wizard that takes care of all your rice cooking needs. No more worrying about stovetop mishaps or unevenly cooked rice. With a rice cooker, you can easily achieve that perfect fluffy texture every time. Check out the best deals on rice cookers with surprising offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2023.So, go ahead and treat yourself to a rice cooker. Your taste buds and your kitchen will thank you.

This rice cooker is perfect for small gatherings or small to medium-sized families, with a 6-cup capacity

It's designed with a smart cooking algorithm, ensuring delicious rice every time without any effort on your part

Whether you prefer sticky, soft, or savoury rice, this rice cooker offers 3 distinct options for you to choose from

The removable nonstick inner pot, detachable inner lid, auto clean function, and excess water drainage dish help keep your rice cooker clean and your rice tasting fresh.

Buy Now on Amazon

This rice cooker is equipped with a dual heater and has separate indicators for the 'Cooking' and 'Keep Warm' functions

It makes cooking a breeze with the included steamer and additional cooking pot accessories and it has a reliable micro switch for easy operation

The cooking pan is made of durable aluminium and anodized for added longevity

To ensure perfect cooking and steaming, the rice cooker comes with a trivet plate and steamer.

Buy Now on Amazon

This rice cooker has a total volume of 2.2 litres and can cook up to 1.25 kg of raw rice

It features an anodized aluminium pan and comes with a cooking plate for added convenience

It has the 5-hour keep warm function, which ensures that your rice stays warm and ready to eat whenever you're ready

It operates at 750 watts and runs on an operating voltage of 220-240 volts.

Buy Now on Amazon

It has a multi-functional design that allows you to steam veggies, prepare various recipes, and more

It can cook up to 600 grams of raw rice or 5.5 cups of raw rice, making it perfect for small to medium-sized meals

The advanced fuzzy logic rice cooker technology automatically adjusts the temperature and timings for optimal rice cooking

The rice cooker comes with a 3-litre, 5-layer thick ceramic-coated inner bowl that has rice level lines for easy measuring.

Buy Now on Amazon