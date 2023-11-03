Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore The Best Deals on rice cookers

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Buy branded suitcase trolley at a discounted price

Hurry up grab up the branded automatic roti machine at best deals

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Bhojpuri beats inside crowded train, internet says 'jyada hogaya'

'There is a need to...': Telangana CM KCR urges voters to teach BJP a lesson during Assembly polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Diabetes: 7 teas that help lower blood sugar levels

7 Highest milk producing states in India

10 best bowling figures by Indians in World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore The Best Deals on rice cookers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live with exciting offers on premium quality rice cookers, get them under Rs 7,000.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying a rice cooker is like having a kitchen wizard that takes care of all your rice cooking needs. No more worrying about stovetop mishaps or unevenly cooked rice. With a rice cooker, you can easily achieve that perfect fluffy texture every time. Check out the best deals on rice cookers with surprising offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2023.So, go ahead and treat yourself to a rice cooker. Your taste buds and your kitchen will thank you.

CUCKOO 2 Litres Multifunctional Electric Rice Cooker At Rs 6,990

  • This rice cooker is perfect for small gatherings or small to medium-sized families, with a 6-cup capacity
  • It's designed with a smart cooking algorithm, ensuring delicious rice every time without any effort on your part
  • Whether you prefer sticky, soft, or savoury rice, this rice cooker offers 3 distinct options for you to choose from
  • The removable nonstick inner pot, detachable inner lid, auto clean function, and excess water drainage dish help keep your rice cooker clean and your rice tasting fresh.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

USHA RC18GS2 Steamer 700 Watt Automatic Rice Cooker At Rs 2,599

  • This rice cooker is equipped with a dual heater and has separate indicators for the 'Cooking' and 'Keep Warm' functions
  • It makes cooking a breeze with the included steamer and additional cooking pot accessories and it has a reliable micro switch for easy operation
  • The cooking pan is made of durable aluminium and anodized for added longevity
  • To ensure perfect cooking and steaming, the rice cooker comes with a trivet plate and steamer. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 


Panasonic SR-WA22H (E) Automatic Rice Cooker At Rs 3,099

  • This rice cooker has a total volume of 2.2 litres and can cook up to 1.25 kg of raw rice
  •  It features an anodized aluminium pan and comes with a cooking plate for added convenience
  • It has the 5-hour keep warm function, which ensures that your rice stays warm and ready to eat whenever you're ready
  • It operates at 750 watts and runs on an operating voltage of 220-240 volts. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

AGARO Regal Electric Rice Cooker At Rs 3,939

  • It has a multi-functional design that allows you to steam veggies, prepare various recipes, and more
  • It can cook up to 600 grams of raw rice or 5.5 cups of raw rice, making it perfect for small to medium-sized meals
  • The advanced fuzzy logic rice cooker technology automatically adjusts the temperature and timings for optimal rice cooking
  • The rice cooker comes with a 3-litre, 5-layer thick ceramic-coated inner bowl that has rice level lines for easy measuring. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida Police responds to viral video of couple drinking water from each other's mouth

Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Meet 'India's wine king' who quit his job in US to build Rs 3,949 crore company, he is from...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE