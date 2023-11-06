Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the amazing deals on wallet, get up to 57% off

Check out the great deal on premium wallets with exciting offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

DNA WEB TAEM

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Wallets are not just a practical accessory, but also a stylish and sophisticated one. It would make a perfect gift for occasions like New Year, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Father's Day, Graduation, and Birthday. Explore the amazing range of wallets on Amazon which offers many benefits and styles. 

Cross Navy Men's Wallet Stylish Genuine Leather Wallets At Rs 1,299

  • Get up to 57% off on this awesome wallet
  • It comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty for any manufacturing defects 
  • It is stylish and sophisticated
  •  It's the perfect gift for him on occasions like New Year, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Father's Day, Graduation, and Birthday.

Tommy Hilfiger Vihaan Leather Global Coin Wallet for Men At Rs 1,399

  • This wallet is made of genuine leather and comes in a stylish navy colour
  • It has dimensions of 11.5 cm x 2 cm x 9.5 cm (LxWxH), making it compact and easy to carry. With 2 compartments, you'll have enough space to organise your essentials
  • It doesn't have laptop compatibility, but it's perfect for keeping your cards and cash organised
  •  The wallet comes with a 6-month manufacturer warranty.

RUSTIC TOWN Mens Wallets At Rs1,034

  • This wallet is crafted from premium top grain leather, ensuring both luxury and durability
  • It features a smart design with 5 built-in credit card slots, 2 slip-in pockets, 1 ID pocket, 1 coin pocket, and 2 currency compartments
  • With a weight of 100 grams and dimensions of 4.7 inches x 0.8 inches x 3.5 inches (L x W x H), it's lightweight and compact for easy carrying
  • The wallet also offers RFID blocking security, protecting your data from electronic identity theft.

Goatter Men's Hunter Leather RFID Blocking Wallet At Rs 1,045

  • It offers plenty of space with 15 built-in credit card slots, two secret compartments, one ID card transparent slot, two currency compartments, and one zip compartment
  • The back zipper pocket provides additional storage for headphones, PD, USB OTG dongle, and keys
  • With RFID theft protection, this wallet blocks unwanted RFID scanners, keeping your cards and information safe
  •  It's a contemporary, masculine, and durable wallet crafted with top-notch genuine leather by professional artisans. 

