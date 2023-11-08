Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Explore best deals on show pieces

Hurry and get your hands on this amazing deal of show pieces with surprising offers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Show pieces can add a touch of elegance and personality to any space. They can be a reflection of your personal style and interests, making your home feel more personalised and special.Don't miss out the amazing range of show pieces on Amazon, grab the deal now. 

ABOUT SPACE Show Piece for Home Decor At Rs 1,599

  • They are finely carved with a golden finish and have a graceful posture, one bird is poised upright while the other is arched downwards, creating an impressive look
  • In terms of size and material, these tropical bird sculptures are made of durable resin material
  • The golden colour gives them a royal look and finish, you can use them as gardening props or as decorative pieces in your home.
  • The package includes 2 pieces of art collection - the standing flamingos with long legs and a flat base at the bottom for stability. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Two Moustaches Brass Apsara Showpieces At Rs 2,322

 

  • Each statue is intricately designed and showcases a unique pose and expression, you can display them together to create a captivating ensemble or scatter them throughout your home for a touch of heavenly charm
  • These statues truly capture the timeless beauty and enchanting allure of apsaras, the mythical celestial beings known for their unparalleled beauty and grace and they will add a touch of elegance to your home decor and make for a unique and thoughtful gift for your loved ones
  • The versatility of these statues is amazing! Whether you place them on a mantel, bookshelf, or use them as a centrepiece for your dining table, they effortlessly elevate the ambiance of any room
  • They symbolise beauty, grace, and elegance, making them a thoughtful and meaningful gift for special occasions like housewarmings, weddings, or religious celebrations.

Buy Now on Amazon

LIFEHAXTORE® Home Decor Lucky Deer Statue Family Piano Finish Ceramic Figures At Rs 878

 

  • They have a cute style and the surface of the statues is smooth and easy to clean and they have anti-skid pads at the bottom to prevent any slippage
  • The best part is that they are suitable for various home decoration styles, you can put them in your living room, bedroom, dining room, office desk, and study room
  • These statues come with foam packaging to ensure safe delivery. So you can have peace of mind knowing that they will arrive in perfect condition. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Homesutraa Decorative Handicraft Cow At Rs 1,274

  • It is beautifully handcrafted using metal sheets and then hand painted by skilled Indian artisans
  • Not only is this cow figurine a beautiful home decoration, but it also makes an ideal gift for any occasion, whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or housewarming, this artwork is sure to impress and bring joy to the recipient
  • It's amazing how this Rajasthani handicraft showcases the rich tradition and craftsmanship of India.

Buy Now on Amazon

