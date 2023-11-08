Headlines

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

8 Indian states with highest diabetes rate

6 habits to create and sustain good relations

5 Indian billionaires who chose village life over cities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore amazing deals on blankets, get up to 74% off

Check out the best deals on blankets with great offers and get up to 74% off. Explore amazing offers here.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Amazon is introducing you to the best range of blankets which offer so many benefits like warmth, comfort, and cosiness and they come in a variety of materials and designs to suit everyone's preferences. Whether you're snuggling up on a cold winter night or adding an extra layer of comfort to your bed, blankets are a must-have. Hurry and grab the deal now.

AmazonBasics Micromink Sherpa Blanket At Rs 1,299

  • Get up to 65% off on this AmazonBasics Micromink Sherpa Blanket
  • This blanket is made of 100% polyester, which makes it highly effective at repelling lint and pet hair
  •  It's a reversible blanket with an ultra-soft micromink polyester on one side and a cloud-like faux sherpa fleece on the other
  • This double-sided design provides ultimate cosiness and you can use it as a bedspread or as a throw to snuggle up with
  • The best part is that it's wrinkle-resistant and machine washable for easy maintenance

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Divine Casa Microfibre All-Weather 150 GSM Reversible Double Bed Quilt Comforter Blanket At Rs 1,585

  • Get flat 74% off on this blanket
  • This blanket is a reversible double comforter with a 150 GSM microfiber filling
  • It's perfect for everyday use and comes in a stylish light grey and black colour and the material is made of 100% brushed microfiber, ensuring a soft and cosy feel
  • The size of the comforter is 230 x 254 cm (91 x 100 inches), providing ample coverage
  • The machine-stitched pattern keeps the filling in place, ensuring durability and when it comes to care instructions, simply machine wash it in cold water, tumble dry on low heat, and avoid bleaching, dry cleaning, or ironing. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Cloth Fusion Woolen Soft Blanket Double Bed for Winter At Rs 999

  • This blanket is made of an incredibly soft and high-quality fabric that offers warmth and comfort, ensuring a good night's sleep during the winter
  • It's a single layer blanket, which means you can use it both in winter and in air-conditioned room
  •  The size of the blanket is double, measuring 79 x 87 inches (200 x 220 cm), providing ample coverage for your bed
  • The package includes one double bed blanket. When it comes to care instructions, it's recommended to gently hand or machine wash the blanket using a mild detergent

Buy Now on Amazon

VAS COLLECTIONS® Premium Plush Double Blanket At Rs 807

  • It's lightweight, breathable, and durable, ensuring comfort and longevity
  • The fleece material provides warmth without being too heavy, making it a great alternative to wool
  • This blanket is proudly designed and made in India. With a size of 86"x90", it's perfect for double bed
  •  When you're on the go, you can easily fold it up and pack it in a bag for travel
  • Taking care of this blanket is a breeze - simply machine wash it in cold water with similar colours, tumble dry on low, and avoid bleaching. It's designed to provide you with cosy comfort and easy maintenance. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

