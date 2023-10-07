Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check top deals on home appliances

The sale season is a guilt-free shopping extravaganza where you can shop to your heart's content.

In just a few hours, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will kick off, offering a plethora of fantastic benefits for all shoppers. Prime members are in for a treat, as they'll enjoy a 24-hour head start on all the sale deals. So, be ready to seize the opportunities and make the most of this exciting sale season.

The sale season is a guilt-free shopping extravaganza where you can shop to your heart's content. If you're a homemaker, it's the perfect time to introduce new appliances to your home, such as refrigerators, ovens, chimneys, washing machines, and more. We all seek home appliances that offer both durability and top-notch performance, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival promises never-before-seen deals on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances.

Here are some top deals to watch out for in the home and kitchen segment during the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Dishwashers from established brands.

State-of-the-art washing machines with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Chimneys to keep your kitchen free from grease and dirt.

You can expect discounts of up to 65% on washing machines, up to 60% off on refrigerators, up to 60% off on microwaves and ovens, up to 75% off on chimneys, and up to 55% off on dishwashers. It sounds almost too good to be true!

But that's not all; there are also incredible deals on air conditioners, including "No Cost EMI tenure Up to 12 Months," "Exchange offers Up to ₹5500," "Instant Bank discount Up to ₹4,250," and a "Coupon Discount Up to ₹1,000." Additionally, there's a "Surprise offer" for customers buying an appliance from 7th to 9th October. So, make sure to stay attentive and take advantage of these offers during the sale season.

To make the most of the initial days of the sale, keep an eye on Kickstarter Deals, where you're likely to find excellent discounts. As the sale season progresses, more products will be added, offering a vast array of enticing deals and offers across all lifestyle categories. Look out for coupon-based discounts and exciting combo offers. The cherry on top is the option for same-day delivery from well-known brands.

Don't forget the bank offer – you can enjoy a 10% instant discount* if you have an SBI debit or credit card. So, ensure your card is activated for all your online transactions. Get ready for an incredible shopping experience during this Amazon Great Indian Festival, and remember to keep your eyes peeled for the latest deals and offers!

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 starts Oct 8 with early access to Prime members