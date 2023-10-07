Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check top deals on home appliances

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check top deals on home appliances

The sale season is a guilt-free shopping extravaganza where you can shop to your heart's content.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In just a few hours, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will kick off, offering a plethora of fantastic benefits for all shoppers. Prime members are in for a treat, as they'll enjoy a 24-hour head start on all the sale deals. So, be ready to seize the opportunities and make the most of this exciting sale season.

The sale season is a guilt-free shopping extravaganza where you can shop to your heart's content. If you're a homemaker, it's the perfect time to introduce new appliances to your home, such as refrigerators, ovens, chimneys, washing machines, and more. We all seek home appliances that offer both durability and top-notch performance, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival promises never-before-seen deals on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances.

Here are some top deals to watch out for in the home and kitchen segment during the Amazon Great Indian Festival:

  • Dishwashers from established brands.
  • State-of-the-art washing machines with Wi-Fi connectivity.
  • Chimneys to keep your kitchen free from grease and dirt.
  • You can expect discounts of up to 65% on washing machines, up to 60% off on refrigerators, up to 60% off on microwaves and ovens, up to 75% off on chimneys, and up to 55% off on dishwashers. It sounds almost too good to be true!
  • But that's not all; there are also incredible deals on air conditioners, including "No Cost EMI tenure Up to 12 Months," "Exchange offers Up to ₹5500," "Instant Bank discount Up to ₹4,250," and a "Coupon Discount Up to ₹1,000." Additionally, there's a "Surprise offer" for customers buying an appliance from 7th to 9th October. So, make sure to stay attentive and take advantage of these offers during the sale season.

To make the most of the initial days of the sale, keep an eye on Kickstarter Deals, where you're likely to find excellent discounts. As the sale season progresses, more products will be added, offering a vast array of enticing deals and offers across all lifestyle categories. Look out for coupon-based discounts and exciting combo offers. The cherry on top is the option for same-day delivery from well-known brands.

Don't forget the bank offer – you can enjoy a 10% instant discount* if you have an SBI debit or credit card. So, ensure your card is activated for all your online transactions. Get ready for an incredible shopping experience during this Amazon Great Indian Festival, and remember to keep your eyes peeled for the latest deals and offers!

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 starts Oct 8 with early access to Prime members

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

'Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi may face up to 7 years in jail if found at fault in Italy car crash: Report

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE