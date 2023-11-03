Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the top deals on protein powders

Give your workout an extra boost with the amazing deals on protein powders only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Buying protein powders is such a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. Protein powders provide the essential building blocks our bodies need to repair and build muscles, helping us achieve our fitness goals faster. Find out the best range of protein powder with great offers on Amazon.

 

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder At Rs 2,849

  • It's packed with 24g of blended protein, including whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides
  • This powerful combination supports lean muscle mass and helps you build strong muscles. It's called the Gold Standard for a reason - the primary protein source is Isolate, which is known for its high quality.
  • Not only does it provide a great protein boost, but it also contains 5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs and over 4 grams of glutamine and glutamic acid per serving
  •  These amino acids are essential for muscle recovery and growth and it's gluten-free, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions
  • You can enjoy this protein shake before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal, or any time of the day when you need that extra protein kick.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

AVVATAR ALPHA WHEY Belgian Chocolate Flavour At Rs 1,599

  • It's a premium duo-protein blend that not only provides 24g of the freshest whey protein per serving for building strength and muscle growth but also comes enriched with 22 vital vitamins and minerals to support overall well-being and growth
  • It's made from 100% fresh cow's milk, ensuring that you're getting all the natural amino acids your body needs. And with a high PDCAAs score, you can trust that you're getting top-notch quality
  • The best part is that it contains no artificial flavours. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein At Rs 2,249

  • It has the Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF), which allows for 50% higher protein absorption and 60% superior BCAA absorption compared to other whey protein supplements
  • Each scoop of biozyme performance delivers 25g of protein, 11.75g of EAA (essential amino acids), and 5.51g of BCAA (branched-chain amino acids), It's powered by the highest grade, international quality whey protein concentrate for superior gains
  • It comes in delicious flavours like rich chocolate, magical mango, chocolate hazelnut, kesar thandi, and french Vanilla creme.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein Powder At Rs 2,099

  • With 5.5g of BCAAs, it's perfect for gaining those lean muscles and achieving that athletic frame you desire
  • The BCAAs also help reduce muscle cramps and fatigue, giving you a boost during your workouts
  • Enriched with 9 essential amino acids, GNC's pure whey speeds up the recovery process, allowing you to have a powered-up workout experience
  • The formula contains DigeZyme, a special blend of digestive enzymes that ensures your stomach stays happy and comfortable.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

