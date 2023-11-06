Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the top deals on kettles

In this festive season , explore the most surprising deals on kettles from top premium brands like phillips , kent , wipro and many more and get exciting offers, only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
Amazon has brought the best range of kettles which are super convenient, time saving, and energy efficient. Grab the deal and be amused by great discounts.
- It has a 360-degree rotation of the body and a detachable power base for easy handling
- One unique thing about it is its protection against overheating and boil drying, ensuring safety while using it
- The borosilicate glass body with a concealed heating element and stainless steel cover makes it safe and durable
- It operates in a corded mode and has an auto switch-off feature for added protection
- The light indicator lets you know when it's switched on, and the water level indicator helps you measure the right amount of water
- With a capacity of 1.7 litres, it's perfect for your needs and it comes with a 1-year warranty provided by the manufacturer.
- It features a double wall design with a BPA free plastic and glass body, ensuring safety and durability
- With a capacity of 1.5L, it can hold plenty of water for your needs and the bi-colored LED adds a stylish touch, and the 24-hour keep warm function keeps your water hot for longer
- It also has auto shut off and dry boiling protection for added safety
- The detachable power base allows for cord-free serving, making it super convenient
- With a power of 1355 watts and a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable and high-quality kettle.
- It's a 1.5L stainless steel kettle with a 25% thicker body for extra durability and the rust-proof body made of SS 304 grade steel ensures that it won't rust, even if water is left in the kettle
- Safety is a top priority with its triple safe auto cut-off feature, thanks to the Strix controller and three sensors
- It shuts off when the water boils, prevents starting without water, and protects against dry boiling, overheating, and steam
- The concealed heating element adds an extra layer of safety and cleaning is a breeze with its wide mouth design, allowing for easy cleaning under running tap water or with a simple wipe of a cloth.
- It has a cool touch function enabled by double layer protection, keeping the outer surface safe to touch
- It's equipped with three levels of protection, including auto shut off with a steam sensor, dry boil protection, and overheat safeguard
- You can boil water within minutes, perfect for serving 5-6 people or making tea, coffee, or even instant noodles or soup.
- It has a premium textured finish and a stainless steel inner body, making it a stylish addition to your kitchen
- It saves time and energy with its advanced heating technology, boiling water efficiently and reducing waiting time
- You can easily remove it from the 360° swivel base to pour your beverage and place it back at any angle
- It automatically shuts down when the water reaches a rolling boil to prevent any spillage, it is a top-notch kettle that combines style, convenience, and safety.
