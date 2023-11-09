Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the great deals on denim jacket, get up to 73% off

Headlines

Manipur violence: 2 including 1 woman found dead, bodies with bullet wounds recovered in Imphal

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor fight capitalism in 60s' Riverdale in Zoya Akhtar film

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great offers on door mats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

10 health benefits of Triphala

7 delicious dinner ideas for sleepy Bachelors

Rana Sanga to Prithviraj Chauhan: Lifespans of legendary Rajput kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Did Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai hug each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Truth behind sensational viral photo

This actress' film was screened after her tragic death, scary incident happened during screening, people said it was...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the great deals on denim jacket, get up to 73% off

Explore the amazing deals on denim jackets with great discounts only on Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Denim jackets are not only stylish and versatile, but they also add a cool and trendy touch to any outfit. You can easily pair them with jeans, skirts, or even dresses to create different looks. Amazon has brought the best range of denim jackets with great offers. Get your hands on this amazing deal because it's definitely a wardrobe essential. 

NUEVOSPORTA Men's Blue Sherpa Denim Jacket At Rs 1,299

 

  • Get up to 68% off on this denim jacket
  • It's a hooded jacket with a denim fur lining, full sleeves, and a stylish biker jacket design
  • This jacket is perfect for adding a touch of edgy style to your outfit
  • It's great for casual occasions and can be paired with jeans or chinos for a trendy look
  •  The denim fabric is durable and the fur lining adds extra warmth and comfort. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Urbano Fashion Men's Regular Fit Washed Full Sleeve Denim Jacket At Rs 819

  • Get 66% off on Urbano denim jacket
  • It's a stylish black denim jacket with a trendy heavy washed pattern
  • It's made of 100% mercerized denim cotton fabric, giving it a high-quality feel
  •  The jacket has a regular fit and features a buttoned full-front opening with a slim collar and it also has 2 dummy chest pockets with flaps and 2 front welt pockets
  •  The regular length and buttoned cuffs add to its sleek design and this jacket is perfect for the winter season and can be worn for cool casual, evening, and holiday occasions. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Dennis Lingo Men's Regular Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Panel Denim Jacket At Rs 1,136

  • Get flat 73% off on this Dennis lingo denim jacket
  • This denim jacket is crafted with 100% cotton fabric, giving it a sophisticated yet breathable feel
  •  It has a rich look and is made with skin-friendly material for maximum comfort and the jacket features a regular fit and functional metal button-up style, making it easy to wear
  •  It has 2 flap pockets at the chest with button closure and 2 side slant pockets, giving it an authentic utility look
  • The spread collar and regular full sleeves with metal button single cuff make it a versatile wardrobe staple.

Buy Now on Amazon

Campus Sutra Men Hooded Denim Jacket At Rs 816

  • Get 68% of this Campus Sutra denim jacket
  • This denim jacket has a regular fit and is crafted with high-quality fabric for a comfortable and relaxed feel and the fabric is durable and holds its shape throughout the day, so you can move freely
  • It features full sleeves and offers an energetic look while keeping you warm and comfortable
  •  This jacket is perfect for creating a laid-back ensemble and you can machine wash it inside out, wash it separately, and avoid soaking it for too long
  •  Remember not to bleach it and you can either tumble dry it on a normal cycle or line dry it.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Rama Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE