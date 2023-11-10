Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on extension boards, get up to 61% off

Find out the amazing deals on extension boards with great benefits and offers and get up to 61% off only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

It's super convenient to have all those extra sockets and switches in one place, with the international sockets, you can use it anywhere you go. It's important to protect our devices from overcurrents and the shutdown technology does just that. Grab the deal now at amazing prices on Amazon.

Get up to 50% off on this extension board

It has a specially designed holder and Safety Shutter protection, so you can enjoy watching movies, FaceTiming with friends, and doing online shopping without any worries

It has 3 USB slots (2 USB type A slots and 1 USB type C slot), 4 AC outlets, and a 1.8-meter cord

It's also portable and lightweight, perfect for business trips and travel and it's fireproof, made from fire-retardant materials like PP and PC.

Buy Now on Amazon

It has a Power on indicator, so you can easily see when it's powered on and the push-button switch makes it super convenient to turn the device on and off with just a press

The universal socket is great because it accepts different types of plugs, making it compatible with a wide range of devices

It comes with an 8-metre long cord, so you can connect it to power sources even if they're not nearby

The 6-ampere flexi cord can handle higher electrical loads, perfect for powering multiple devices like laptops, TVs, speakers, mobiles, PCs, and gaming consoles.

Buy Now on Amazon

Get up to 30% off on this extension board

It has a 4+4 Spike Adaptor with 4 international sockets and 4 individual switches

The socket type is suitable for sockets used in almost 150 countries, so you can use it wherever you go and the indicator lets you know if there's a power supply available

The current is 6A, voltage is 220-240V, frequency is 50-60Hz, and power is 2500W

It has a total max load of 10A and a 2-metre long cable and the safety shutdown technology is really cool too

It has a thermal overload trip that powers off your system in case of a severe overcurrent, protecting all your connected devices.

Buy Now on Amazon

Get up to 61% off on this extension board

It has a 4+4 Spike Adaptor with 4 international sockets and 4 individual switches

It can handle a current of 6A, voltage of 220-240V, frequency of 50-60Hz, and power of 2500W

The cable is 2 metres long, giving you some flexibility and the safety shutdown technology is really impressive too

It has a thermal overload trip that automatically powers off your system if there's a severe overcurrent, protecting all your devices

If there's an overload, the protector will switch off, but you can press the red button to get it back to normal.

Buy Now on Amazon