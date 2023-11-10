Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on extension boards, get up to 61% off

Find out the amazing deals on extension boards with great benefits and offers and get up to 61% off only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
It's super convenient to have all those extra sockets and switches in one place, with the international sockets, you can use it anywhere you go. It's important to protect our devices from overcurrents and the shutdown technology does just that. Grab the deal now at amazing prices on Amazon.
- Get up to 50% off on this extension board
- It has a specially designed holder and Safety Shutter protection, so you can enjoy watching movies, FaceTiming with friends, and doing online shopping without any worries
- It has 3 USB slots (2 USB type A slots and 1 USB type C slot), 4 AC outlets, and a 1.8-meter cord
- It's also portable and lightweight, perfect for business trips and travel and it's fireproof, made from fire-retardant materials like PP and PC.
- It has a Power on indicator, so you can easily see when it's powered on and the push-button switch makes it super convenient to turn the device on and off with just a press
- The universal socket is great because it accepts different types of plugs, making it compatible with a wide range of devices
- It comes with an 8-metre long cord, so you can connect it to power sources even if they're not nearby
- The 6-ampere flexi cord can handle higher electrical loads, perfect for powering multiple devices like laptops, TVs, speakers, mobiles, PCs, and gaming consoles.
- Get up to 30% off on this extension board
- It has a 4+4 Spike Adaptor with 4 international sockets and 4 individual switches
- The socket type is suitable for sockets used in almost 150 countries, so you can use it wherever you go and the indicator lets you know if there's a power supply available
- The current is 6A, voltage is 220-240V, frequency is 50-60Hz, and power is 2500W
- It has a total max load of 10A and a 2-metre long cable and the safety shutdown technology is really cool too
- It has a thermal overload trip that powers off your system in case of a severe overcurrent, protecting all your connected devices.
- Get up to 61% off on this extension board
- It has a 4+4 Spike Adaptor with 4 international sockets and 4 individual switches
- It can handle a current of 6A, voltage of 220-240V, frequency of 50-60Hz, and power of 2500W
- The cable is 2 metres long, giving you some flexibility and the safety shutdown technology is really impressive too
- It has a thermal overload trip that automatically powers off your system if there's a severe overcurrent, protecting all your devices
- If there's an overload, the protector will switch off, but you can press the red button to get it back to normal.
